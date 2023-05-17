Reviving the Old Guard: How an 80-Year-Old Antibiotic Emerges as a Game-Changer for Drug-Resistant Infections

According to a recent study, an antibiotic that has been neglected for 80 years might offer a defense against bacterial infections that are multi-drug resistant. Specialists are of the opinion that the discovery might present a fresh approach to combating deadly and challenging-to-treat illnesses.

Streptothricin, a complex chemical produced by a soil fungus, is present in various forms in the natural product nourseothricin. Its discovery in the 1940s raised expectations for it as a potent weapon against gram-negative (drug-resistant) bacteria, which, because of their thick outer protective coating, are particularly difficult to kill with conventional antibacterial drugs.

What does the study say about antibiotics?

Because nourseothricin was harmful to the kidneys, no further research was done on it. But the current study claims that this problem can be resolved with improved purification.

James Kirby of Harvard Medical School in America and colleagues decided to take another look at nourseothricin since the prevalence of bacterial diseases that are resistant to antibiotics has sparked a quest for novel antibacterial drugs. The streptothricins were not completely purified in early studies of the product.

New study suggests fresh approach to combating deadly and challenging-to-treat illnesses. (Image via Pexels/ Pietro Jeng)

Recent studies have found that the toxicities of various forms vary, with streptothricin-F being much less toxic while still being very effective against modern multidrug-resistant infections.

Researchers in the current study described the kidney toxicity, antibacterial activity, and mode of action of two distinct streptothricins, D and F, in highly pure forms. The D form was more effective than the F form against other bacterial species including drug-resistant Enterobacterales (a big group of several sorts of germs that frequently cause infections in healthcare settings).

Medications for infections

To treat infections, a variety of drugs are available. The type and severity of the infection will determine the particular drug that is recommended. Here are some classes of drugs that are frequently used to treat infections:

1) Antibiotics

The most typical drugs used to treat bacterial infections are antibiotics. They either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or prevent their growth (bacteriostatic) in order to function. Different antibiotics focus on various microorganisms. Antibacterial drugs that are frequently administered include:

Penicillins, such as ampicillin and amoxicillin

Cephalosporins (such as ceftriaxone and cephalexin)

Macrolides, such as clarithromycin and azithromycin

Fluoroquinolones, such as levofloxacin and ciprofloxacin

Tetracyclines (such as minocycline and doxycycline)

2) Antifungals

Antifungal drugs are used to treat illnesses brought on by fungi, in contrast to antibacterial drugs, which predominantly target bacteria. Fungi can be responsible for nails, internal organs, or skin infections. Antifungals that are frequently administered include:

Fluconazole

Terbinafine

Amphotericin B

Clotrimazole

3) Antivirals

Viral infections need antiviral drugs, as opposed to bacterial infections, which are treated with antibacterial drugs. Antivirals function by focusing on particular viruses and preventing their replication. Antivirals that are frequently administered include:

Acyclovir

Amantadine

Adefovir

It's crucial to remember that choosing the right antibiotic or medication depends on a number of variables, including the kind of illness, the patient's general health, and any known drug sensitivities. Always follow the instructions of a healthcare expert when prescribing and taking these medications.

Poll : 0 votes