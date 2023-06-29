Robert F. Kennedy Jr shares shirtless workout video on Twitter

A video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr doing push-ups and working out at an outdoor gym has gone viral on Twitter.

In the RFK Jr push-ups video, which has been viewed more than 10.5 million times so far, Kennedy Jr. can be seen working out while shirtless.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr workout video

On Sunday, the Democratic 2024 presidential hopeful posted footage of himself completing nine push-ups.

While many people appreciated his confidence, many on the other hand, did not like RFK Jr’s shirtless video. They trolled him for working out wearing jeans and a belt.

RFK Jr push-ups video read:

“Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr @RobertKennedyJr Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! https://t.co/ns8MdJVlmx

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s workout video also shows Kennedy Jr clarifying that he can do a few more sets of push-ups.

He clarified that he could do a set of more than 10, and added “That was my last set”.

RFK Jr bench press video

In another viral video posted on Twitter by user @Cernovich, Kennedy Jr can be seen doing nine bench presses. In the RFK Jr. bench press video, which was shot at Gold’s Gym in California, Kennedy Jr. can be seen bench pressing with what appears to be around 110 pounds of weight.

The video has been viewed over 7.4 million times so far.

Cernovich @Cernovich If this video purportedly of RFK JR is authentic, then he must have our support. No one lifting shirtless in sun with jeans, tuned up on TRT, would ever betray this great country.



If this video purportedly of RFK JR is authentic, then he must have our support. No one lifting shirtless in sun with jeans, tuned up on TRT, would ever betray this great country. https://t.co/v0FPe0SIUF

“I will encourage our citizens to exercise” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr

In a follow-up tweet to the previous video, Kennedy Jr. wrote:

Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the Covid lockdowns. I will help turn this around. I will encourage our citizens to exercise, eat well, and fortify their immune systems by removing harmful chemicals from our food.

In another tweet, he wrote, So start doing your morning callisthenics everybody. Get yourself in shape for a Kennedy Presidency!

In one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s recent tweets, he talked about personal health and medication and wrote,

As President, I will restore America as the global example of health and wellbeing. No through syringes or pills, but through self-discipline and character.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, 69, is an American politician, environmental lawyer and writer. Son of U.S. attorney general and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. is an anti-vaccine activist who has promoted several public health conspiracy theories. He is a current Democratic candidate for president.

Poll : 0 votes