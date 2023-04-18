Role of medication in treating PCOS: Common drugs and their effectiveness

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects up to 10% of women of reproductive age.

PCOS can cause a range of symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycle, ovarian cysts, acne and weight gain. While there'a no cure for PCOS, medication can be effective in managing symptoms and improving overall quality of life for women with this condition.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the common drugs used in treating PCOS and their effectiveness.

Common drugs used in treating PCOS

Common drugs used in treating PCOS (Image via Pexels)

Here are a few:

1) Metformin

Metformin is a medication that's commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, but it's also prescribed off-label for women with PCOS.

Metformin works by reducing insulin resistance, which is a common underlying issue in PCOS. Insulin resistance can lead to high levels of insulin in the body, which can cause the ovaries to produce too much testosterone, leading to symptoms like irregular periods and acne.

Studies have shown that metformin can be effective in treating PCOS symptoms. One study found that metformin improved menstrual regularity and reduced insulin levels in women with PCOS. Another study found that metformin improved ovulation rates and pregnancy rates in women with PCOS who were undergoing fertility treatment.

2) Birth control pills

Birth control pills are a common medication used in treating PCOS. These pills contain hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle and reduce testosterone level, which can help manage symptoms like acne and excess hair growth. Birth control pills can also lower risk of developing endometrial cancer, which is a potential complication of PCOS.

There are different types of birth control pills, and your healthcare provider can help you choose the one that's right for you. Some birth control pills contain both estrogen and progestin, while others only contain progestin. Your healthcare provider may recommend one type over the other depending on your symptoms and medical history.

3) Clomiphene citrate

It's commonly used to stimulate ovulation in women with PCOS who're trying to conceive.

It works by blocking the action of estrogen in the body, which leads to an increase in the production of follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, both of which are important for ovulation.

Studies have shown that clomiphene citrate can be effective in inducing ovulation in women with PCOS. One study found that it was more effective than metformin in inducing ovulation and achieving pregnancy in women with PCOS.

4) Letrozole

It's another medication commonly used to induce ovulation in women with PCOS. Letrozole works by reducing estrogen levels in the body, which leads to increase in FSH and LH production and eventually ovulation.

Studies have shown that letrozole can be effective in inducing ovulation in women with PCOS. One study found that letrozole was more effective than clomiphene citrate in inducing ovulation and achieving pregnancy in women with PCOS.

Treating PCOS (Image via Pexels)

Medication can be an effective tool in managing and treating PCOS. Each medication works in a different way and may be more or less effective depending on your symptoms and medical history. Your healthcare provider can help you choose the medication that's right for you.

It's important to note that medication is not the only treatment option for PCOS. Lifestyle changes, like regular exercise and a healthy diet, can also be effective in managing symptoms and improving overall health. Your healthcare provider can help you develop a treatment plan tailored to your individual needs.

Apart from medication and lifestyle changes, there are other treatments available for PCOS, like surgery and assisted reproductive technologies. Your healthcare provider can help you explore these options, if necessary.

It's important to work closely with your healthcare provider to determine the best treatment plan for your individual needs. With the right treatment and support, women with PCOS can lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

