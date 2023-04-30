Role of supplements in healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle comprises diet and exercise, which are often at the forefront of our mind.

However, sometimes the body needs an extra boost to meet nutritional needs, supplements come in. In this article, we explore the role of supplements in a healthy lifestyle, their benefits and some of the most common types.

What are supplements?

Supplements can aid a healthy life but are not a substitute. (Image via Pexels)

Supplements are products that contain one or more dietary ingredients, like vitamins, minerals, herbs or amino acids, that are intended to supplement the diet.

They come in various forms, including pills, capsules, powders and liquids, and are available over the counter or through a healthcare professional.

Healthy lifestyle & supplements

Supplements can be beneficial for healthy lifestyle in several ways, including:

#1 Meeting nutritional needs: Sometimes, it may be difficult to obtain all the necessary nutrients through diet alone. Supplements can help fill in the gaps and ensure that the body is receiving adequate nutrition.

#2 Supporting overall health: Certain supplements can support specific functions in the body, like immune function, bone health or cognitive function.

#3 Enhancing performance: Some supplements, like creatine or caffeine, can improve athletic performance and help athletes meet their training goals.

#4 Managing health conditions: Certain supplements, like omega-3 fatty acids, may be beneficial in managing certain health conditions, like high blood pressure or arthritis.

Common types of supplements

#1 Vitamins: Vitamins are essential nutrients the body needs in small amounts to properly function 13 essential vitamins, including vitamins A, C, D, E and K, that can be obtained through diet or supplements.

#2 Minerals: Minerals are also essential nutrients the body needs in small amounts. Examples include calcium, magnesium and zinc.

#3 Herbs: Herbs have been used for centuries for their medicinal properties. Examples include echinacea, ginkgo biloba and turmeric.

#4 Amino acids: Amino acids are the building blocks of protein and play a vital role in muscle growth and repair. Examples include branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and glutamine.

#5 Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats the body needs but cannot produce on its own. They can be found in fatty fish, like salmon and tuna and can also be obtained through supplements.

Supplements and safety

While supplements can be beneficial, it's important to use them safely. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

#1 Consult with a healthcare professional: Before starting any new supplement, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medications.

#2 Follow recommended dosages: Taking too much of a supplement can be harmful. Make sure to follow the recommended dosages on the label or as directed by a healthcare professional.

#3 Choose high-quality products: Not all supplements are created equal. Look for accessories that have been independently tested by third-party organizations, like the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) or NSF International.

#4 Be mindful of interactions: Some supplements can interact with medications or other supplements, affecting a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to inform your healthcare professional of all the supplements you're taking.

Healthy lifestyle supplements can be a helpful addition to a healthy lifestyle, but they're not a substitute for a healthy diet and exercise. Understanding the benefits of supplements, choosing high-quality products and using them safely can help support your overall health and well-being.

Poll : 0 votes