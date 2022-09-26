Ronnie Coleman's Leg Workout for Monster Wheels

The legs can be notoriously difficult to train, and packing on additional mass in the thighs is often seen as a chore. If you're devoid of inspiration and looking for a pick-me-up, look no further than the god of bodybuilding, Ronnie Coleman.

Coleman is a firm believer in giving it all you've got and pushing yourself beyond your capacity to achieve your goals. What makes him such an incredible figure in the sport is his passion for lifting weights and developing his physique.

That's exactly what you need to grow your leg muscles, or any muscles for that matter. In this article, we will examine some of Coleman's favorite exercises to grow the leg muscles:

Ronnie Coleman's Leg Workout

Here's a look at one of Ronnie Coleman's quad-intensive leg workouts:

Back Squat – 3-5 Sets 5-15 Reps Leg Press – 3-5 Sets 8-20 Reps Leg Extensions – 3-5 Sets 8-20 Reps Kneeling Leg Curl – 3-5 Sets 8-20 Reps Stiff-Legged Deadlift – 3-5 Sets 8-20 Reps

Back Squat

The squat is an age-old exercise with many variations. Often, you will find that fancy machines come and go, but you can always count on basic compound lifts to stay and have your back, as they're really all you need for a good physique. Back squats are exceptionally good in targeting the quads and provide a deep range of motion.

A pro tip is to sit all the way down, with no half reps. Bring your glutes to the ground, and touch the grass - the best way to squat. However, if you're squatting heavy, and by heavym we mean 800 pounds lightweight Ronnie Coleman heavy, try partial reps. Not locking out your knees can help your joints and go heavier on sets.

Leg Press

The leg press is another great quad-focused exercise that you can do to target your legs.

It's a pretty popular pick on leg day, but you might be misusing this machine. Try playing around with the position of your legs. Move them to a cannonball position for greater inner quad activation. A wider stance targets the outer quads more, while a neutral stance splits the load across the entire quad region.

Leg Extension

Leg extensions are another greater hypertrophy-inducing exercise for the legs. You can use this exercise as part of a superset to make things harder and blow your legs up even more.

Kneeling Leg Curl

The kneeling leg curl makes it to Coleman's list of great leg exercises due to the fact that it's great for hamstring and leg activation. For Coleman, establishing a strong mind-muscle connection is key for optimal muscle growth and development.

Stiff-legged Deadlift

The final exercise in Ronnie Coleman's leg workout is the stiff-legged deadlift. This exercise, much like the previous one, is a hamstring-focused exercise.

The stiff-legged deadlift offers an incredible muscle stretch and forces the body to perform a deep range of motion, wearing out the muscles quicker. Much like the other exercises in this list, Coleman likes to go heavy on this one.

Takeaway

Ronnie Coleman is a firm believer in high-volume, high-intensity training. He believes in giving it your 110% and working out till you can't go any further.

His never-say-die attitude is what has helped him amass him such fame and success, along with his incredible physique. He's the perfect source of inspiration for budding bodybuilders, especially for his training techniques, which can border on the extreme.

