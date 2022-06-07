Rosemary: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Rosemary is a sun-loving plant native to southern France and other Mediterranean countries, with the botanical name Rosmarinus officinalis. The word 'rosemary' comes from the Latin words 'ros' meaning dew and 'marinus' meaning sea, together meaning 'sea few'.

Rosemary grows well in alkaline, well-drained soil. It enjoys sunny weather but also needs protection from strong winds. The plant grows to a height of 1.5-3 metres. It has an inch-long, slender, needle-like fragrant leaves that are dark green above and greyish underside that cover its bushy stems and downy new shoots.

The delightfully aromatic rosemary herb is an excellent addition to any kitchen garden. It's well-known for its phytonutrients, antioxidants and essential oils, all of which are beneficial for health.

Nutrition profile: What does rosemary contain?

Phytochemicals are abundant in rosemary. While phytochemicals aren't as key for survival as minerals and vitamins, they are nonetheless helpful in the battle against disease and to promote overall health.

Rosemary phytochemicals can enhance eye health and regulate liver function, and reduce asthma risk.

Rosemary contains the following nutrients:

Pantothenic Acid

Folate

Riboflavin

Thiamin

Niacin.

Hundred grams of rosemary contain:

Proteins: 4.9 grams.

331 calories

64 grams carbohydrates

15 grams of total fat.

According to USDA data, a tablespoon of dried rosemary contains just under 11 calories. Most of those calories are in the form of fibre. Calcium, iron, magnesium and manganese are all minerals found in rosemary.

Health benefits of rosemary

Rosemary has been utilised for medical and health purposes for a long time. Scientific evidence backs up some but not all of these benefits. Learn how to incorporate rosemary into your diet for both flavour and health benefits:

1) Promotes hair growth

Androgenetic alopecia is a very prevalent condition. Male pattern baldness is a common term for it. Women, meanwhile, are sometimes affected by this syndrome.

According to research, rosemary oil helps prevent the destruction of hair follicles caused by a byproduct of testosterone. Androgenetic alopecia is caused by this byproduct.

Studies have revealed that rosemary oil can aid with alopecia areata or patchy hair loss. This illness affects up to half of individuals under the age of 21 and around 20% of those aged 40 and older.

Rosemary's essential oil stimulates hair growth by 22% when applied to the scalp. Furthermore, massaging the oil into the scalp improves circulation, resulting in a higher flow of blood cells to the hair follicles.

2) Detoxifying your body

Rosemary has a diuretic effect, which means it can aid in the removal of toxins from the body through urination. When ingested consistently, it can also help push infections, salts, toxins and fat out boosting the pace at which water departs the body.

Rosemary has been linked to decreased levels of cirrhosis and heals the liver quickly, which is one of the toughest organs to recover.

3) Improved memory

The use of rosemary on a regular basis can help improve memory. Though many of these claims are still being explored and analysed, rosemary's effects on the brain do appear to show an improvement in memory, which is never a bad idea; keeping your mind sharp and youthful.

Moreover, rosemary has been linked to increasing cognitive activity in the elderly as well as individuals with more severe cognitive illnesses, such as Alzheimer's or dementia. For many as-yet-uncured illnesses, this is an interesting alternative or supplement to a more sophisticated treatment.

4) Relieving stress

Inhaling the aroma of rosemary oil can decrease the blood levels of cortisol, according to research. C

ortisol is the body's principal stress hormone. High cortisol levels are caused by tension, worry or other thoughts or experiences that put the body in a 'fight-or-flight' mode. Cortisol can induce weight gain, hypertension and heart disease in people who are anxious or stressed all the time.

To produce an anti-stress aromatherapy spray, combine six tablespoons of water, two spoonfuls of vodka and ten drops of rosemary oil in a small spray container. To ease tension, spray this mixture over your bedding or near your study location.

5) Reduces inflammation

Rosemary oil is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation causes joint pain, swelling and redness, among other things.

Rosemary's anti-inflammatory properties assist in reducing pain when gently massaged into the affected body part. It can be used to treat rheumatism and arthritis, as well as headaches, sprains, muscle stiffness and pain. It helps with arthritic pain by blocking the nerve endings that send pain signals to the brain.

According to an experiment, rosemary oil was found to be more efficient than acetaminophen, a frequently used pain medication, in relieving pain. Combine five drops of rosemary oil with one teaspoon of any carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil. Apply it to the painful region.

