Rosemary tea for the skin: Incredible benefits you must know about 

There are numerous benefits of rosemary tea for the skin. From improving skin elasticity to reducing signs of aging, rosemary tea can be the answer to your skin problems. In addition to adding aromatic flavors to a variety of recipes, rosemary is also touted for its skin-benefitting properties.

When it comes to nutrients and vitamins, you’ll be surprised to know that rosemary is rich in some of the most essential nutrient values. The herb is loaded with several important antioxidants and vitamins and is available in numerous forms including oil, powder, and more.

Some people also enjoy rosemary tea for its incredible fragrance and health advantages.

Rosemary tea for the skin: What advantages does it offer?

Here are some of the most known benefits of rosemary tea for the skin, as well as its other potential uses:

#1 Rosemary may reduce blemishes

The benefits of rosemary tea for the skin includes reducing blemishes. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the best benefits of rosemary tea for the skin includes reducing blemishes and evening out skin tone. That’s because rosemary is a strong astringent that works to clear out clogged pores while targeting blemishes and uneven skin tone as well.

Cleared pores will allow other skincare products to penetrate deep into the skin, thereby providing excellent benefits.

#2 It may alleviate skin inflammation

Rosemary tea may soothe skin inflammation. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Rosemary is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, which not only ease skin inflammation but prevent redness and other skin abnormalities as well.

The essential compounds found in the herb fight against bacteria, too and keeps acne, breakouts and other related skin problems at bay.

#3 Rosemary may prevent signs of aging

The benefits of rosemary tea for the skin include preventing early signs of aging. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

The benefits of rosemary tea for the skin also include preventing early signs of aging. That’s because rosemary is rich in antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that together work to slow down signs of aging including wrinkles, saggy skin, fine lines and more.

Drinking rosemary tea regularly also increases new cell growth, which further helps rejuvenate the skin.

#4 Rosemary tea is good for acne

Rosemary tea reduces acne and breakouts. (Image via Freepik/freepik)

If you have breakouts and acne, consuming a cup of rosemary tea every day can help. This is because the herb is loaded with powerful antibiotic properties that combat acne-causing bacteria and reduce sebum production as well.

It can even lighten acne scars and dark spots on the skin and give you an even-looking and improved skin texture.

#5 It may improve skin elasticity

Rosemary tea promotes skin elasticity. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The rosmarinic acid in rosemary can increase skin elasticity and also elevate collagen production. Not only this, but the skin-benefitting compound can improve firmness and may reduce skin puffiness to a great extent as well.

If you feel your skin is losing its natural elasticity, sip on rosemary tea and see how that works for you.

#6 Rosemary promotes hydrated skin

The herb promotes hydrated skin. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

If you have dry and dull skin, adding rosemary tea to your everyday routine can prove to be beneficial. Rosemary can promote hydrated skin by helping your skin achieve proper hydration and moisturization.

The herb not only reduces oil production but promotes the production of natural oil in the skin and fights against skin-damaging cells as well.

All in all, rosemary tea helps you maintain your skin’s natural level of moisturization and hydration.

Other potential uses of rosemary tea

There are several other uses of rosemary. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Apart from using rosemary for skin, you can also use the herb for several other purposes and health benefits, including:

#1 Treating itchy scalp: Your dry and itchy scalp can also benefit from rosemary’s essential properties. Even studies have shown that the herb can be used to soothe itchy and inflamed scalp while boosting the growth of healthy hair.

#2 Promoting digestion: Rosemary extracts can be used to cure stomach problems as it helps promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

#3 Improving heart health: Studies suggest that rosemary can reduce the risk of heart problems, such as heart attacks and heart failure.

Make rosemary tea for the skin at home

Make rosemary tea at home. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Rosemary tea can be easily made at home with just two ingredients, rosemary and water. All you need to do is:

Pour two cups of water into a saucepan.

Now put one teaspoon of rosemary leaves into the water and bring to a boil. You can also steep the mixture for a few minutes using a tea infuser.

Strain the leaves from the water using a strainer and pour the tea into a cup. Add honey or sugar if you like.