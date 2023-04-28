In December 2022, officials stormed the home of controversial influencer Andrew Tate in Romania, which resulted in his arrest along with a few others.

Since then, Tate has been posting details of his time in jail on social media, detailing the horrifying circumstances they have been subject to. The controversial influencer now claims via a string of tweets that he has been poisoned.

Andrew Tate's claims of poisoning and allergic reaction

On April 27, 2023,Tate posted a series of tweets in which he claimed to be experiencing symptoms that may have been brought on by allergies and poisons.

Along with images of red skin and a swollen face, Tate also posted a video in the tweet where the influencer could be heard having trouble breathing.

"Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5 mins."

The influencer does not have any allergies, according to a third response from Tate's manager or another employee, and the aforementioned reactions have never happened before.

Fans' reactions to Andrew Tate's tweets

Tate’s recent Twitter post (Image via twitter/cobratate)

Following Tate's tweet, his fans are worried for the influencer's safety, and some made fun of him by blaming "The Matrix."

Tate received a note from a fan encouraging him to have faith, as Jesus Christ is with him, but others accused the influencer of executing a PR hoax. Tate hasn't posted anything new regarding his health yet; his most recently uploaded image is from the 1990 film "Hard to Kill."

Andrew Tate's detention and previous controversies

Authorities searched Tate's home in Romania in December 2022, which resulted in him being detained along with numerous others till April 2023.

Tate is no stranger to controversy; his provocative and misogynistic opinions have been lambasted. He has maintained a strong online presence despite the criticism, and his fans frequently check in to see what he says or does next.

What happens next in the case of Tate is unknown, but one thing is certain: his most recent allegations of poisoning and allergic reactions have undoubtedly sparked a lot of discussion and worry among his fans.

Poll : 0 votes