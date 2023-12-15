Russian Lean Exercise: Strengthen hamstrings at home

The Russian lean exercise, often confused with Russian twists, is a great workout for hamstrings as well as core muscles. Generally, it requires another person for support, but with some tricks, it can be done alone as well.

Russian lean exercise is not a new thing. You might have known it by a different name- Nordic hamstring curls, which have been popularised in recent years.

It's crucial to begin with a limited range of motion and increase it gradually as your strength increases. This is a strenuous exercise, so pay attention to your body and only push yourself to the limit while keeping your composure.

Get started with Russian lean exercise

It helps strengthening hamstring muscles. (Image via Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba)

Here’s how to get started:

Set up:

Your feet can be held in place by a partner while you kneel on a padded surface like a mat, or you can secure them beneath a heavy barbell or bench. Aim to place your knees exactly beneath your hips.

Position of the Body:

Maintain a straight back and contract your core.

Leaning forward at the hips, slowly lower your torso towards the ground. Your hamstrings will help you control the movement.

Descend:

Until your hands touch the ground or you are as close to the ground as you are comfortable going, let your body lean forward, leading with your chest as you lower your torso.

Utilize Your hamstrings to get up:

Pull your torso back up to the beginning position using your hamstrings. Maintaining control over the entire range of motion is essential.

Repeat:

Complete the exercise for the desired number of times.

Benefits offered by Russian lean exercise

Russian lean exercise helps in core strengthening. (Image via Unsplash/ I Yunmai)

Hamstrings:

Strengthening the muscles at the back of the thigh through exercises like the Nordic hamstring curl can improve balance in the leg muscles.

Core strength:

The core muscles may be worked during an exercise that requires bending or leaning, which can enhance stability and posture.

Enhanced posture:

Improving posture can be facilitated by strengthening the posterior chain muscles, which include the hamstrings and lower back.

Preventing injuries:

Injury prevention may involve strengthening the hamstrings and core muscles, particularly in the lower back and knee regions.

Functional fitness:

Functional fitness can be improved by exercises that replicate real-world movements, which will make daily tasks simpler and more effective.

Enhanced Adaptability:

Dynamic movements used in some hamstring exercises can help increase the hamstring muscles' flexibility.

Strengthening of Muscles:

With practice, regulated movements—especially eccentric contractions—can improve muscle endurance.

Sports Performance:

Running, jumping, and changing directions are just a few of the sports activities that require strong hamstrings and a stable core.

Reduced lower back pain:

Lower back discomfort can be lessened or avoided by strengthening the muscles surrounding the lower back.

Remember that eccentric workouts, such as the Russian lean exercise, are linked to an increased risk of pain in the muscles, so begin cautiously and build up to a more intense level over time. Before adding new workouts to your regimen, it's advisable to speak with a fitness expert or healthcare provider if you have any pre-existing issues or concerns.