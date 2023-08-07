Saffron benefits: 6 incredible benefits and a few side effects to know about

Saffron is one of the most expensive spices that comes with a plethora of uses and health benefits. It is loaded with antioxidants, has anticancer properties, may help with PMS symptoms and more.

Saffron or crocus sativus, is basically a plant. It’s a thread-like part of stigma flowers that are used for the production of food coloring, and spice as well as for a number of medicines. It is believed that this spice contains certain chemicals that help with improving mood, reducing swelling, preventing cancer, and more.

What is saffron used for?

The spice can be used for a variety of purposes. (Photo via Unsplash/Mohammad Amiri)

Today, it is commonly used as a food coloring and flavor-enhancing spice. Additionally, it is being used for various health conditions as well, including depression and Alzheimer’s.

It is said that taking the spice by mouth may improve symptoms of Alzheimer’s and also help manage depression and anxiety.

What are the health benefits of saffron?

It is a powerful ingredient that’s high in various essential antioxidants and other health-benefiting properties. Several studies link this spice to benefits, including improving mood, enhancing sexual function, improving libido, and promoting weight loss.

In addition to these, saffron is also said to be really effective for improving skin health. Keep reading to know more about the health benefits of this beautiful, orange-color spice.

1. It has cancer-fighting properties

The spice contains two important carotenoids – crocetin and crocin, which potentially has antitumor effects. Studies suggest that carotenoids work as an anticancer agent in the body and help reduce the risk of some cancers, including skin cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, cervix cancer and more.

The spice has cancer-fighting properties. (Photo via Unsplash/marlik)

2. It may boost libido

It may also act as an aphrodisiac and help boost your libido. Aphrodisiacs are supplements or foods that improve libido and prevent erectile dysfunction.

Several studies suggest that the spice may contain aphrodisiac properties, particularly in people who are on antidepressants. Additionally, it may improve erectile function and overall satisfaction. In women, saffron can ease sex-related pain and also improve lubrication.

3. It may prevent nervous system problems

Certain antioxidants in the spice may protect the body from diseases affecting the nervous system. Studies show that crocin in this spice may help reduce inflammation and oxidative damage to the brain and the nerves and also prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The spice’s memory-enhancing and antioxidant properties may keep the brain healthy and away from illnesses.

It prevents nervous system problems. (Photo via Unsplash/marlik)

4. It may ease PMS symptoms

Consuming saffron during your periods may help manage uncomfortable PMS symptoms. Studies suggest that in women aged 20 to 45, consuming at least 30 mg of this spice can alleviate PMS symptoms, including headaches, mood swings, stomach cramps, and irritability.

Additionally, it is believed that smelling the spice for a few minutes can reduce anxiety and also lower stress levels by managing the stress hormone cortisol.

5. It may help with weight loss

If you want to curb your appetite, intake of saffron can be beneficial. According to several studies, it may help curb snacking and reduce your appetite as well. Research suggests that saffron supplements can help you feel fuller and also help with weight loss while reducing snacking.

The spice can help with weight loss. (Photo via Unsplash/Syed F Hashemi)

6. It may promote heart health

Regular but moderate intake of this spice can reduce the risk of heart disease by promoting the functioning of the circulatory system. The riboflavin and thiamin in saffron help boost heart health and also prevent a variety of cardiac problems.

Best of all, it is considered safe for most people and is also very easy to add to your diet. You can incorporate the spice into your favorite recipes or simply add it to warm milk to attain its potential health benefits. Additionally, you can purchase its supplement from health stores or online, too.

What are its side effects?

It is considered safe when taken by mouth in doses up to 100 mg daily, however, higher doses for a longer duration can lead to side effects, including stomach issues, drowsiness, vomiting, and nausea.

In some cases, higher doses can lead to allergic reactions, and poisoning, and may even cause death.