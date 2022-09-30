Sam Smith Weight Loss: Singer Shares Secrets Behind Dramatic Body Transformation

Sam Smith, a British musician, hasn't always been recognized for his lean physique, but he is now.

The British pop artist has won numerous Grammys over his career and is no stranger to great success. But he's also developing a reputation for losing well - specifically, weight. Sam Smith's weight reduction story made news in 2015 when the singer lost an astounding 50 pounds!

His weight-loss journey began when Smith first revealed his challenges with conquering emotional eating two years ago. Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Smith said that food has effectively controlled him from an early age. He would eat when he wasn't enjoying himself at school or when his piano practice wasn't going well.

He used to eat when he was lonely. He gave credit for his change, aiding him in losing approximately 50 pounds to nutritional therapist Amelia Freer of the UK.

Sam Smith's Weight Loss Journey

Smith expressed his gratitude on Instagram, attributing the transformation to dietician Amelia Freer:

"Three weeks ago I met a woman who has completely changed my life. Amelia Freer has helped me lose over a stone in 2 weeks and has completely transformed my relationship with food.

"Everyone go check out her incredible book, and start to live healthy. It’s not even about weight loss it’s about feeling happy in yourself. Love you Amelia & thank you for making me feel so happy inside and out”

While it may appear like an overnight makeover, the Too Good at Goodbyes singer has been developing a reputation as "the incredible shrinking Sam Smith" for some time. After all, those who lose weight do so by establishing a variety of wholesome routines that support gradual weight loss.

Smith admitted to losing 50 pounds while following a paleo, low-carb diet, and he also declared in March that he had shed 14 pounds in just 14 days. On Instagram, he said:

"I know this is very preachy, but if you can, try to find a way to be healthy. It will make you so much happier."

Sam Smith stated in 2017 that weight training and entirely eliminating gluten, dairy, and refined sugar from his diet were essential for his weight loss. He began doing yoga and eating ice cubes infused with herbs as a snack.

In an interview, Amelia Freer claimed that she despises the word "diet" since she doesn't think any diet is effective for everyone. Her primary focus is on helping people get healthy and reconnect with their relationship with food so that they may enjoy genuine cuisine in a healthy way.

Wrapping Up

Sam Smith appears to have altered his lifestyle after losing weight. He frequently uploads pictures to Instagram of his nutritious meals and workout sessions. He exercises three times a week with a personal trainer, mixing weightlifting and cardio.

While changing his relationship with food was essential to Sam's initial weight loss, he has since developed a positive gym habit and appears to be putting weight back on. It's unclear how much more he has slimmed down thanks to his newly adopted eating and workout routines. But he looks dramatically different now when compared to his past pictures.

