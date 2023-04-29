Sam Smith health update: What happened to the star?

Sam Smith canceled a performance in Birmingham, England, just hours before the show was set to begin, due to illness.

The singer was preparing to perform at the Resorts World Arena but was struck down by a virus just days after disappointing fans in Glasgow.

Sam Smith health update: What's happening with the singer?

The singer explained in a series of Instagram stories that the group had a mystery undisclosed virus and that they were feeling "really unwell." The Glasgow show at the OVO Hydro Arena was canceled.

Sam Smith, who's due to perform live at Manchester’s AO Arena next month, has apologized to disappointed fans by telling them that he and the team are still not well enough to perform.

The singer said:

"Sorry, Sailors. I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well. So unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to May 27th 2023."

Singer announced his concert being cancelled on social media. (Image via IG stories @samsmith)

He added that it's also important for him to have another date available so fans can still attend if they cannot attend the original show.

Sam Smith recently posted a picture on Instagram of the team in flowing white robes, sitting on a white block in front of a gold background, with information about their new show date.

Next dates for the concert have not been revealed. (image via instagram @samsmith)

The star reassured fans that all tickets will be valid for the new date of Saturday, May 27, but has not yet revealed if they will perform in Copenhagen at their next gig.

Sam Smith has never publicly revealed any physical health issues, but he has previously opened up about dealing with body dysmorphia and other mental health problems.

He also revealed during the COVID-19 lockdown that he was taking time to deal with anxiety as he spent long periods of time at home after constantly being on the move.

Poll : 0 votes