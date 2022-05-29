What Is Scarlett Johansson's workout routine That Helped Her Get in Shape for Black Widow?

Scarlett Johansson's workout routine, which she used to prepare herself for Black Widow, is often searched for by many. It’s the workout that helped the Hollywood actress get in shape for her Superhero role, and it’s fair for people to want a taste of it.

She worked closely with Eric Johnson when she trained for her role as Black Widow. Johnson explained that Scarlett Johansson's workout routine was created by keeping in mind factors such as work stress. While a proper plan was always ready, he would try to make modifications based on how Johansson felt on a given day.

Johansson would begin her workout early in the morning at around 5-6 AM. It would usually start with foam rolling followed by a core workout, such as the dead bug exercise.

From there, the workout would escalate to more cardiovascular movements, which helped with strength training as well, such as kettlebell swings, circuit training, medicine ball throws and others.

Here’s what Scarlett Johansson's workout routine looked like

If you want to try her workout, this is how it goes:

Warm up

Similar to all workouts, this begins with a warm-up.

Seated pike up Windmill Hip swivel.

Circuit 1

Once you’re done with the warm-up, you can move to circuit 1, which is also the reactive part of the workout.

Rotational medicine ball slams Lateral bounds

Circuit 2

The strength training part comes in after the reactive part. This is circuit 2.

Romanian deadlift Overhead press.

Circuit 3

After the strength training part, Scarlett Johansson's workout routine moves to the assistance part of the workout.

Chin-ups Skaters.

Finally, you can end the workout with a session of cool-down stretches.

Coming to the reps and sets, you can warm up for two or three sets with ten to 12 reps each or more, if you can do so.

For the other circuits, you should aim to do all the exercises together. Therefore, you should try the first exercise of ten reps followed by ten reps of the second. Next, do this one thrice (three sets). That makes it one circuit. Repeat the circuit three or four times.

Don’t push yourself beyond a point. Your body might not be prepared to take on a physical challenge that is designed for someone who already has a fitness foundation.

A second workout routine

Scarlett Johansson has another workout routine that she follows as part of her fitness regime. That was more aligned with resistance training and helped with both muscle gain and fat loss.

Full body strength training

Barbell squat Military press Barbell lunge Chin up Dumbbell row.

Fat loss circuit

15 minutes of treadmill Push ups Air squat Pull ups Jump ropes Medicine ball slams.

Recovery sessions

Scarlett Johansson's workout routine always has a recovery session. That helps with giving her sufficient time to recover her muscles, considering her rather busy schedule.

You can try to follow this workout routine and see if it’s going good for your physical fitness. Ideally, you should be working all your muscles and incorporate significant compound and isolation movements throughout the routine.

Bottom line

Scarlett Johansson's workout routine isn’t going to be difficult to follow if you have fitness. However, if you're a beginner, and this is the workout you’re aiming to follow, you need to be careful at all times. The exercises may not sound complex, but the overall circuit could become difficult.

In fact, if you don’t want to do circuits, you can do each exercise, and do that for three sets before doing the next exercise. You can turn them into circuits later, as and when your physical fitness improves.

