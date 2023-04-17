Seasonal affective disorder: Symptoms, causes & treatment

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in the seasons.

People with SAD typically experience symptoms of depression during the fall and winter months, when there's less natural sunlight. While SAD is a subtype of major depressive disorder, it has a distinct pattern of symptoms that are tied to seasonal changes.

Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder

One of the symptoms of SAD is sleeping more than usual and finding it difficult to wake up in the morning. (Image via Pexels)

Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder typically start in late fall or early winter and continue until spring. T

he specific symptoms of SAD can vary from person to person, but common symptoms include:

Depressed mood: Feeling sad, hopeless or tearful most of the day, almost every day.

Feeling sad, hopeless or tearful most of the day, almost every day. Lack of energy: Feeling lethargic, sluggish and fatigued, even after a full night’s sleep.

Feeling lethargic, sluggish and fatigued, even after a full night’s sleep. Changes in appetite: Craving carbohydrates, gaining weight and having less interest in food.

Craving carbohydrates, gaining weight and having less interest in food. Social withdrawal: Avoiding social situations and feeling less connected to others.

Avoiding social situations and feeling less connected to others. Oversleeping: Sleeping more than usual and finding it difficult to wake up in the morning.

Sleeping more than usual and finding it difficult to wake up in the morning. Difficulty concentrating: Difficulty concentrating, making decisions or remembering things.

Causes of seasonal affective disorder

SAD (Image source/ Vantage Fit)

The exact causes of seasonal affective disorder are not fully understood, but researchers believe that changes in the body’s circadian rhythms and levels of serotonin and melatonin may play a role.

The body’s internal clock regulates many biological functions, including sleep and mood, so disruptions to this clock can lead to mood changes. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, and melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep.

Reduced exposure to sunlight in the winter months can disrupt the body’s production of serotonin and melatonin, leading to symptoms of SAD.

How to treat seasonal affective disorder?

Several treatments are available for seasonal affective disorder, including:

#1 Light therapy

Light therapy involves exposure to a special lamp that simulates natural sunlight, which can help regulate the body’s circadian rhythms and boost mood.

#2 Psychotherapy

Psychotherapy, like cognitive-behavioral therapy, can help people with SAD identify negative thought patterns and develop coping strategies.

#3 Medications

Medications like antidepressants may also be prescribed to treat SAD.

#4 Other options

Apart from the aforementioned treatments, there are several self-help strategies that can help manage SAD symptoms.

Exposure to Natural Light

Getting outside during the day, even on cloudy days, can help increase exposure to natural light.

# Regular exercise

Regular exercise can help boost mood and energy level.

# Healthy diet

Having a healthy diet that's rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can also help improve mood and energy level.

Seasonal affective disorder is a real and treatable form of depression that affects many people, particularly those living in northern latitudes.

By seeking early intervention and treatment, individuals with SAD can manage their symptoms and improve their overall well-being. With a combination of medical treatments and self-help strategies, those living with SAD can feel empowered to take control of their mental health and live their best lives.

Remember that if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of SAD, it's important to seek help from a healthcare professional.

