Self care for mental health: Prioritise yourself everyday

Self care for mental health is not just an option, but rather an essential in today's day and age. Self-care is so much more than taking a hot bath or going to the spa. Those things can be a part of it, but they aren't the only ones.

Self-care is about being aware of and paying attention to our internal guide system. It's a journey that takes into account your physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual health. Take the time to honor each one in the ways that feel right to you and try to enhance the connection with self care and mental health.

Self care for mental health is a journey and not a single destination. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Top 5 ways to engage in self care for mental health

Self-care for mental health isn't just about taking a warm shower and putting on face masks. It means taking steps on purpose to put your health first and feed your mind, body, and soul.

Spending an hour or two on self-care is cheaper than taking time away from your family, friends, and things you love because of stress. The importance of self-care for mental health cannot be overstated because it facilitates daily tasks. Here are top five ways to engage in self care for mental health:

1) Prioritize your body

How do you prioritize yourself? Do you engage frequently in self care for mental health? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Choosing sleep first is important because getting enough good sleep is considered self care for mental health. Set up a regular sleep schedule, make your room a good place to sleep, and try some relaxation methods before bed.

Regular exercise is good for your mental health in many ways. Find something you like to do, like walking, dancing, or yoga, and make it a part of your habit. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

2) Enhance your inner world

How do you recharge yourself? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Mindfulness means paying attention to the present moment without making any judgments about it. Mindfulness exercises, like deep breathing or a body scan, can help lower stress and make you more aware of yourself. Meditation can also help you calm down and keep your emotions in check.

Explore different relaxation methods, such as deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, or guided imagery. These techniques can help you feel less stressed and anxious and help you enhance your self care for mental health.

3) Build connections

Try to build connections with others around you. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Building connections and maintaining them is an essential way to incorporate self care for mental health. Nurture healthy relationships by connecting with friends, family, or people in your neighborhood who can help you. Keep healthy limits, have important conversations, and ask for help when you need it. Put yourself around people who make you feel good and give you ideas.

If you're having trouble with your mental health that doesn't go away, talk to an expert. They can help you deal with your problems by giving you advice, support, and treatments that have been shown to work.

4) Choose joy

Choose joy when you can. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Spend time on self care activities for mental health that make you happy and make you feel good. It could be reading, drawing, gardening, playing an instrument, or anything else that helps you relax and express yourself.

Give yourself time to rest and recharge throughout the day. Be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. Be as kind and patient with yourself as you would be with a friend. Celebrate your successes, no matter how small, because it will make you feel better about yourself and give you more drive.

5) Foster disconnection

Foster disconnection with technology, and connection with yourself to enhance self care for mental health. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Schedule time when you won't use your phone or computer or check social media. Being in front of screens all the time can be overwhelming and cause worry and anxiety. Instead, do things that make you happy and let you be in the present, like spending time in nature, reading a book, or following a hobby.

Set aside time to think about yourself and your life. You can learn more about yourself and what you need by keeping a journal, meditating, or just taking some quiet time to think about your thoughts and feelings. Use this time to figure out what parts of your life might need work and to set goals for your own self care for mental health.

Taking care of yourself is a powerful way to get back in charge of your life. It means taking the time to care for yourself and making sure your mind and body are in great shape so you can handle any difficulties that come your way. We may hesitate at first, but incorporating self love is crucial to our everyday lives. These self care tips for mental health are just some examples of what you can choose to incorporate.

If you take the time to put yourself first, you'll be able to make deeper connections with other people, become more self-aware, and take care of what's most important to you. When you start prioritising self care for mental health, you choose yourself.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

