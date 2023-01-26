7 Benefits of Cherry Juice and How It Can Help Your Wellness

There are many solid health benefits of cherry juice. Rich in potassium and iron, it has about 120 calories per cup serving.

Many varieties of cherry are used to make cherry juice. The anthocyanin content of black cherry juice is lower, and its sweetness is greater than that of tart cherry juice, nevertheless the benefits of cherry juice remain unique for both.

The anti-inflammatory effects of anthocyanins are well-documented. Both are healthy and delicious choices.

Health Benefits of Cherry Juice

Check out the following seven health benefits of cherry juice. You can also check out the impressive health benefits of cherries:

1) Good Post-Workout Drink

Cherries are a popular fruit, delicious and healthy to snack on. (Image via Pexels/Aleksandr Neplokhov)

The anti-inflammatory properties of tart cherries offer one of the best health benefits of cherry juice. Cherry juice may aid in muscle repair after a workout. Its naturally high potassium content allows it to serve as a conductor for the body's electrical signals.

In addition to aiding in the regulation of blood pressure, hydration, muscle repair, nerve impulses, digestion, heart rate, and pH, this mineral is essential for various bodily functions to function normally. One cup of cherries has about 330 milligrams of potassium or nearly 10% of the DV.

Tart cherry juice could be used as a (much tastier) alternative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of exercise-induced muscle pain. In conclusion, if you plan on hitting the gym hard in the near future, tart cherry juice may aid in your recovery.

2) Boosts Brain Function

Have you been experiencing some mental fogginess recently? Drinking tart cherry juice regularly may help clear your head; this is one of the more popular benefits of cherry juice. Studies have shown that the antioxidant flavonoid anthocyanin, which is abundant in tart cherries, improves mental performance.

A study of people with dementia found that those given cherry juice had markedly enhanced verbal fluency and memory. Anthocyanins in tart cherry juice may also have a protective effect against mental decline, according to research.

3) Reduces Swelling

Tart cherry juice works very well in reducing inflammation. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are commonly used to treat discomfort caused by swelling.

Unfortunately, these medications can have negative side effects if used improperly or if an individual is allergic to them. One of the benefits of cherry juice is that they're extremely good in reducing swelling and inflammation.

A promising new treatment for swelling in humans is cherry juice supplements, which a 2004 study found to reduce inflammation and pain-related behaviour in animals.

4) Can help in Weight Loss

For maximum benefits, choose a juice without any added sugar. (Image via Pexels/Tim Douglas)

This is one of the more controversial benefits of cherry juice. We don't know enough about the effects of tart cherries on weight loss at this time to recommend replacing your workout with a glass of juice.

However, tart cherry juice's anti-inflammatory properties do offer some hope (and because obesity and systemic inflammation are closely connected). Preliminary research in animals suggests that tart cherries may aid in regulating metabolism and facilitating loss of abdominal fat.

Anthocyanins, the red pigment in cherries, have been shown to prevent weight gain in a lab setting.

5) Cherry Juice for Gout

Black cherries have health benefits. (Image via Pexels/Wendy Van Zyl)

It's no secret that inflammation, both chronic and acute, can wreak havoc on the body, and pain is a common symptom. (Here's a hint: anti-inflammatory drugs like Advil alleviate pain by reducing inflammation.)

We have already spoken about the amazing anti-inflammatory properties, which is one of the best health benefits of cherry juice. Because of the same, it's not surprising that tart cherry juice is being studied as a possible treatment for arthritis pain and gout.

6) Improves Heart Health

Many risk factors that have been linked to the development of cardiovascular disease, which is the most common cause of death in the United States. Two of these risk factors are high blood pressure and high levels of LDL cholesterol, which is a 'bad' kind of cholesterol.

One of the benefits of cherry juice is that it contains compounds that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are two major culprits when it comes to most diseases. At least one study suggests that drinking cherry juice regularly can lower blood pressure and cholesterol level.

7) Can Improve Sleep

According to a research published in the Journal of American Therapeutics, one of the health benefits of tart cherry juice is getting a restful night's sleep.

In the study, patients suffering from insomnia and poor sleep quality were given the cherry juice. The results showed that the group treated with tart cherry juice had significant improvements in both amount of effective sleep time and total amount of time spent sleeping.

Meanwhile, those who were given a placebo did not. It's not entirely clear why tart cherry juice helps with sleep-related problems, but it most likely has to do with the fact that tart cherries contain a small (but significant) amount of melatonin, a hormone that's associated with regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

There are many health benefits of drinking cherry juice, as listed above. Eventhough generally juices are considered less healthy than the fruits themselves, in this case even the juice is quite healthy given the sheer amount of nutrients it contains.

It appears to be most helpful in alleviating muscle soreness and facilitating restful sleep. So, those who engage in strenuous physical activity or suffer from sleeplessness may want to give this juice a shot.

You may also read about the benefits, nutritional facts, and side effects of cherry juice.

Poll : 0 votes