Should you use Vicks for earache?

Have you ever tried using vicks for earache? An earache is an uncomfortable and painful feeling in the ear. It can be caused by a cold or the flu, as well as allergies, sinus infections and other ailments. Vicks VapoRub has been around for a long time, and many people swear by its ability to soothe an earache.

So, does Vicks work? The answer is simple. In this article we explain how you can use Vicks to treat your earache, and what works and doesn't when it comes to using this popular remedy.

What is Vicks/Vaporub?

Mainly used for cough and cold (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Vicks VapoRub is a brand of mentholated topical ointment, a type of medication applied directly on the skin. It's sold over-the-counter (without a prescription) and used to treat coughs, colds, flu symptoms and chest congestion.

Vicks VapoRub contains camphor and eucalyptus oil as active ingredients; these are both natural antihistamines that can help relieve itching or irritation caused by allergies or insect bites.

It also contains wintergreen oil, which has some pain relieving properties when applied topically (meaning it's applied directly on the skin).

Causes of earaches

Can be caused due to external factors (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyrut)

Earaches may be a sign of a more serious problem like Meniere's disease, which causes dizziness and ringing in the ears.

They are usually mild but sometimes severe enough to require medical attention if they don't go away on their own after several days (or even weeks).

Vicks for earache: How to apply

Vicks for earache - Use cotton swabs to apply (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Vicks is a topical ointment that can help relieve the pain caused by earaches. If you're trying to decide whether or not to use Vicks for earache, here are some things to consider:

Vicks is meant for external use only. It shouldn't be put inside your ears.

You can apply a small amount of Vicks (about 1/4 inch) on a cotton swab, and place it in your ear canal. Be careful not to push too deeply into the canal so that no liquid gets inside; just let it rest there against the skin of your outer ear.

Do not use more than one application per day unless recommended by your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Doing so could cause irritation or dizziness due to excess capsaicin content in this medication.

If you're using Vicks for earache, make sure to use it as directed. Don't put more than one application in your ears per day unless recommended by a doctor or pharmacist.

If you have any questions about using this product, consult with your doctor or pharmacist before applying it to your child's skin.

How does Vicks work?

Vicks for earache cears any congestion or swelling, if there's any. (Image via Pexels/Karolina G)

Vicks is a product that has been around for many years. It's most commonly used for colds and congestion, but you may have heard about using it for other things as well.

Vicks can be used to help clear the ears when they are clogged, which can be helpful if you have an earache or swimmer's ear (swimmer's ear is an infection of the outer ear).

Vicks does not cure an earache; it helps relieve pain associated with it by loosening up mucus in the nose and throat so that air can circulate better around them.

That allows oxygen to reach places where it was previously trapped by mucus buildup in the nose and throat, reducing swelling in those areas while also providing some cooling relief from heat-related symptoms like fever or headache pain caused by inflammation.

If you have an earache, the best thing to do is see a doctor. But if you're looking for a quick, safe way to ease pain and discomfort, Vicks for earache might be worth a try.