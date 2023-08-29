Side Effects of Insomnia: More than Just Lack of Sleep

Owing to our demanding lifestyle, frequent sleepless nights are common, possibly indicating insomnia. The side effects of insomnia are real and far-reaching. Insomnia can lead to daytime fatigue, impacting concentration, causing mood swings, and decreasing productivity. In the long term, it escalates the risks of chronic conditions like heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Understanding its detrimental effects is crucial, as early lifestyle changes can help manage and alleviate this widespread issue. In a society where sleep deprivation has become natural, it's crucial to explore the science behind its effects on our well-being.

The Side Effects of Insomnia

A cup of coffee is not a substitute for sleep (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

Not taking the ideal 7 to 9 hours of sleep has serious health repercussions. Many times, people rely on a coffee cup in order to get rid of sleep and be a little more productive or finish some task. It seems like a real quick fix, but evidently, it is not a healthy one. Sleep is a physiological need and a coffee cup is not a substitute for your 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

Here is the list of side effects of insomnia:

1. Effect on the CNS

Sleep deprivation in severe cases can lead to hallucinations (Image by Freepik)

CNS is the central nervous system. It consists of all the information about the body's functions and is basically the command center of the body. Complete sleep is a necessity for its functioning.

Insomnia disturbs the way it detects information, and during sleep, nerve cells form pathways that contribute to the working of nerve cells for learning even during sleep. This, in turn, leads to exhaustion of the brain during sleep.

This inhibits the concentration and attention power of the individual, further inhibiting creativity and decision making. In several cases, there are severe headaches, anxiety, and depression too. It may lead to microsleep as well, where one goes to sleep, without any awareness. Microsleep can be fatal, especially when you are driving.

2. Effect on the immune system

Immunity of an individual is highly dependent on the quality of sleep (Image by stockking on Freepik)

It is very well known that the immune system produces infection-fighting substances like antibodies and cytokines. Antibodies and cytokines help in fighting viruses and bacteria. Insomnia hinders the ability of the immune system and leads to a delay in the overall recovery from some disease or health implications.

In addition to this, sleep deprivation increases the chances of suffering from chronic diseases.

3. Effect on the respiratory system

In apnea, a person is unable to breathe during sleep for short periods of time (Image by senivpetro on Freepik)

Adding to the side effects of insomnia are the effects on the respiratory system. Sleep apnea is a very serious sleeping disorder. In this, the individual has trouble breathing during sleep, leading to fewer hours of sleep and decreasing the quality of sleep.

This makes the individual more susceptible to lung infections, flu, and colds. Individuals having lung infections with insomnia can worsen their situation.

4. Effect on the cardiovascular system

The side effects of insomnia on the cardiovascular system can lead to various heart diseases (Image by DCStudio on Freepik)

The side effects of insomnia are directly related to blood pressure and sugar levels. A poor quality of sleep for a long time can increase blood pressure. It can increase the risks of heart attacks and various cardiovascular diseases.

5. Effect on body weight

Insomnia and weight gain are directly linked (Image by Freepik)

Hormones like leptin and ghrelin are responsible for the fullness and hunger of the individual. The production of leptin, the fullness hormone, and ghrelin, the hunger hormone, is influenced by sleep. Lack of sleep can influence these hormones, reducing leptin and increasing ghrelin.

This may lead to increasing nighttime snacking, which directly links insomnia and weight gain. Thus, insomnia can make you obese.

6. Effect on hormone production

The decrease in hormone productions can be due to insomnia (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The endocrine system is responsible for the release of hormones like testosterone and growth hormones. If sleep interruptions occur, it is unable to release these hormones and hinder growth in the individual, disrupting tissue repair and changes in the body.

7. Quality of life

The side effects of insomnia also affect the quality of your life (Image by wirestock on Freepik)

The side effects of insomnia directly influence the quality of life. Lack of sleep makes you emotionally and physically fatigued. One might lose confidence and experience a lack of happiness, and even suffer from a lack of social skills, and always feel sleepy with severe headaches.

8. Mental health struggles

Mental health and insomnia are interrelated (Image by Freepik)

People suffering from insomnia are more likely to get anxiety and depression. Lack of sleep contributes to uneasiness and worsens your situation to a greater extent. This is why, it is advised to get help from a therapist as depression and insomnia are interrelated.

9. Insomnia and nausea

Insomnia can also be related to nausea (Image by kroshka__nastya on Freepik)

Lack of sleep can disrupt the entire digestive tract. One might feel nauseous before or after dinner or during the time when you require much-needed sleep. Insomnia and nausea are interrelated and may come in hand to hand. Thus, ignoring the side effects of insomnia is not a healthy perspective on your life.

10. Emotional effects

Emotional well-being is often hindered due to insomnia (Photo by Kindel Media/pexels)

Individuals with a lack of sleep often become more reactive. They become more vulnerable to stress. Under stressful conditions, they snap and might react in some radical way. They face struggles in managing their emotions and dealing with them.

The side effects of insomnia are real, and it is something to be avoided at any cost. It is better to get professional help and get examined for insomnia at early stages. If delayed, it becomes really difficult to snap out of it. So, it is crucial to understand the importance of sleep, the key requirement for a happy and prosperous life.