Signs that your fear of deep water is turning into thalassophobia

Thalassophobia is the fear of the deep blue oceans or water. It often stems from the fear of the unknown and can have an incapacitating effect on those who experience it. Phobias are not the same as fear and can often limit a person's participation in activities and experiences. Thalassophobia is often limited to the intense anxiety and dread one experiences when thinking of oceans and deep water.

This phobia exists on a continuum, but it is not just limited to discomfort. When we consider media portrayals, we frequently hear that humanity has not yet fully understood the ocean. Becoming aware of the signs and causes of any phobia is essential to gain emotional freedom.

We all have our own set of fears, but sometimes they can turn into phobias such as thalassophobia. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sebelas Studio)

Signs that you are experiencing thalassophobia

Unlike a fear, phobias don't go away easily. (Image via Unsplash/ Marek Okon)

There are various types of phobias and what differentiates them is the feared object. Thalassophobia can affect anyone and it is best to be aware of the symptoms that you may experience. There are various thalassophobia symptoms but they may not look the same in everyone. Phobias effect everyone differently.

However, there are key signs of phobia to look out for:

Intense dread: When confronted with the idea of oceans or deep water, you feel out of control. You may also experience panic attacks as a consequence. Physical symptoms: Anxiety disorders generally have associated physical symptoms. You may experience shivering, sweaty palms, or other symptoms. Avoidance behaviors: One of the most common things that people with phobias engage in is avoidance. They avoid conversations, experiences, and anything else that triggers their phobia. Specific object: Unlike anxiety, phobias are associated with a single entity. You may not necessarily fear heights but you may feel paralysed by the thought of the ocean. In fact, even reading this may serve as a thalassaphobia trigger for you.

What causes thalassophobia ?

What causes this phobia is not a mystery but can vary from person to person. (Image via Vecteezy/ Іван Святковський)

How does one develop phobias? There isn't a single answer to this since individual experiences can vastly vary. One of the major contributors is personal experience and media depictions. When we think about the ocean, we are reminded of movies like Titanic or Jaws, both involving the unfortunate reality of the oceans.

This often forces us to think negatively about what lies beyond the oceans. Personal traumatic experiences can also lead you to develop phobias. Perhaps you witnessed someone drowning or heard extremely vivid stories about the ocean.

When you learn about the causes, you should also think about the maintenance factors. Our thought patterns often maintain what we fear and how intensely we fear it. For instance, an individual with a phobia is very likely to engage in catastrophic thinking. Not all your thoughts are facts and not all your fears are likely to be true!

If you can relate to the symptoms of thalassophobia, it is ideal to reach out to your GP. Remember that phobias not only affect you emotionally but also affect your physical functioning. It is also important to note that there might be tests available online, but they often provide an incomplete picture.

Exposure therapy is one of the most common treatment methods for managing fears and anxiety. In addition, you may also be given medications for your physical symptoms. There is no shame in seeking help for your thalassophobia!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

