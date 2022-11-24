5 Super Simple Exercises to Do in 20 Minutes or Less

Physical activity is essential for your health as your body needs movement. You don't necessarily have to hit the gym or lift heavy weights to get fit. A workout routine with just a few simple exercises can work wonders for your body in terms of fitness and well-being.

Including super simple exercises in your workout routine will help in improving your cardiovascular health, getting rid of tight muscles, building strength in your body, enhancing athletic performance, and more.

Here, we have created a list of five super simple exercises that you can do in less than 20 minutes.

Super Simple Exercises to Do in 20 Minutes or Less

Besides the short time taken, these exercises require minimal equipment. Therefore, it should be easy to do them regularly in your daily workout routine.

1. Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are one of the best super simple exercises that you must definitely include in your workout routine. They improve your balance as well as build strength in your lower body.

How should you do it?

Start the walking lunges in an upright standing position with your feet placed hip-width apart and hands hanging by the sides. Take a good wide step forward with your left leg before bending your left knee until your left thigh is angled parallel to the ground. Do not extend your knee past the ankle with your rear knee hovering just above the floor. Bring your rear leg to the front and repeat the process.

2. Jump Squats

Jump squats are also simple exercises that build strength and power of the lower body along with enhancing the flexibility of the lower back. This exercise helps in burning a large amount of calories.

How should you do it?

Begin the jump squats in a tall standing position with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and arms at the respective sides of the body. Squat down with your core braced by pushing your hips to the back and bending your knees. Squat until both your thighs are parallel to the ground before bringing your body into a standing position by pressing onto your feet.

3. Push-Ups

Push-ups are unique as they engage the muscles throughout your body. They are quite simple and help in building a strong core.

How should you do it?

Begin in a high plank position with your body forming a straight line and core engaged. With your core tight and neck neutral, drive your chest to the ground by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to bring your body back to a high plank position and repeat.

4. Wall Sits

Wall sits are simple exercises that will tone your lower body as well as build core strength. They are surprisingly easy to perform but somehow much underutilized.

How should you do it?

Begin with your back facing the wall and your feet hip-width apart. Lower your back down the wall and hold when your thighs are parallel to the ground. Slowly release and repeat.

5. Step-Ups

Step-ups result in an amazing increase in strength in the lower body and help burn a large amount of calories. The rhythmic routine also improves hip suppleness.

How should you do it?

Place a bench, box, or chair in front of your body. In a straight posture, bring one foot to the box followed by the other one. Bring your body back to the ground and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned workout involves some of the most fundamental and super simple exercises that you can do within 20 minutes. Apart from some usual benefits, these exercises build stability and balance in the body, increase strength in the body, prepare you for advanced movements, and more.

Although these are simple exercises, you can always test the limits of your body with greater intensity and challenge. This will ensure that you reap the maximum benefits of these exercises while keeping your body in a progressive overload.

Some of the steps that you can take to add intensity to these exercises are increasing the number of repetitions, adding weight to these exercises, following a time crunch for completion of the sets, and more.

