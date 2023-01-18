Simple Exercises For Trigger Finger Pain

Trigger finger or finger tenosynovitis is a kind of tendinitis that affects the tendons in the fingers, making them flexed and painful. Named so for the way affected fingers curl or bend, mimicking the action of squeezing a trigger, this condition is often the first clinical indicator of trigger finger.

Tenderness and pain make it difficult to flex and straighten the finger, and the condition can be quite painful. With time, the condition can worsen to the point where one or more fingers become locked in place, making it difficult for you to use those fingers.

If you suffer from trigger finger, seeking treatment is crucial for both pain management and avoiding worsening of the condition. Trigger finger exercises can help you cope with the condition, lessen the pain, and maintain finger flexibility while you wait for a surgical solution.

How to Relieve Trigger Finger with Exercises

This condition can cause discomfort in everyday activities as well. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The discomfort and stiffness caused by the trigger finger and thumb can be reduced by performing simple stretching exercises, as recommended by your doctor or physical therapist.

Start by doing the below mentioned hand exercises three to five times a day and work your way up to doing them every hour. Meanwhile, check out these exercises you can do to ease hand and wrist pain.

Let's get started:

1) Finger Extensor Stretch

Trigger finger can cause limited hand mobility (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

It's done as follows:

Put your palm down flat on a table or other stable surface.

Don't risk further injury to the affected finger by trying to use it to hold anything.

Raise the finger gradually, keeping the rest of your hands' fingers flat.

Lift up, and stretch the finger as high as it will go without straining.

Try to maintain this position for a few seconds, and let go.

It's possible to perform this exercise on every finger and the thumb.

Do one set of five repetitions. It's recommended to do that three times a day.

2) Finger Spread

This is a basic stretch for trigger finger pain that can help you maintain the range of motion of your fingers.

Instructions:

To get started, pinch the very ends of your fingers and thumbs.

Get a rubber band. and wrap it around your finger.

Simply spread your fingers apart from your thumb to tighten the band.

Ten times, alternately spread your fingers and thumb apart, and bring them together.

While doing that, you should feel a slight tension of the elastic.

The next step is to curl the thumb and fingers into your palm.

Insert the hook halfway along the elastic band.

Create a little tension by pulling the band end with your free hand.

Tensing up, do ten repetitions of straightening and bending your fingers.

Do that at least three times a day.

3) Tendon Gliding

Managing your condition with simple exercises can help you maintain the range of motion of your hands. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

Try this simple stretch to relieve trigger finger pain.

Instructions:

Maximize the distance between your fingers.

Put a little bend in your fingers so that the palm is touching the fingertips.

Get your hand back to a neutral position, and spread your fingers.

Bring the tips of your fingers to the centre of your palm, and hold for a moment.

Spread your digits apart.

Raise your hand so that the fingertips touch the base of the palm.

The next step is to bring the thumb down to rest on each fingertip.

Move your thumb around your palm, touching various spots.

Do three sets twice a day.

4) Finger Abduction 1

Instructions:

Extend both your healthy finger and the one that hurts while holding out your hand in front of you.

With your other hand's thumb and forefinger, hold the two fingers together, and press them together gently.

It doesn't matter where you hold on the finger.

Use the fingers on your other hand to create tension as you pull apart the first set.

For a few seconds, maintain that position, and release.

Perform three times daily, with a total of five repetitions per session.

5) Finger Abduction 2

Maintaining the health of your fingers is quite crucial for living a good life. (Image via Pexels/Pranavsinh Suratia)

Compared to Abduction Version 1, this one is the complete opposite. It's done as follows:

Spread your fingers out into a V shape, and encircle them with your finger and thumb on the other hand.

That will allow you to apply pressure to bring your fingers closer together without touching them.

Stretch for five repetitions in one sitting and twice more at other times of the day.

6) Paper or Towel Grasp

Instructions:

Get a piece of paper or a paper towel, and put it in your hand.

Squeeze and scrunch the paper or towel between your fingers till you have created as small a ball as you can.

Squeeze your fist, and hold it that way for a few seconds, applying pressure to your hand.

The next step is to gradually straighten the fingers and let go of the towel or paper.

Do that ten times. Perform this activity twice daily.

Trigger finger or trigger thumb exercises can help relieve severe pain from inflamed finger joints. Consistent exercise should yield positive results within a few weeks to six months.

You can also check out these hand exercises to have stronger fingers.

You should see a doctor if you've been exercising regularly but still aren't feeling better, or if your symptoms worsen or become severe. However, not everyone benefit from these exercises, and in many cases, medical treatment or even surgery is required.

