Simple Facts to Know About Tooth Veneers

Tooth veneers are a great way to improve your smile, especially if your teeth are chipped, malformed, very discoloured or will not and cannot be whitened. Tooth veneers have a few major advantages. First, you only need two appointments to have them fixed. Second, it's easy to change their color to match your teeth. Lastly, the porcelain they use looks just like real teeth and won't get stained easily.

The main downside of veneers is that teeth may need reshaping. This makes it hard to go back to how they were before. But veneers will give you the smile everyone wants. Up until recently, veneers required the removal of a slight amount of enamel, a practice some individuals were uncomfortable with.

However, 'prepless' veneers, necessitating minimal or no tooth grinding, have emerged in recent years. When installed correctly, these veneers can significantly enhance the natural appearance of one's teeth and swiftly amend aesthetical issues like discoloration, chipping, or fractures.

**Disclaimer- This article is only for information purposes. For any dental procedures or surgeries consult your primary healthcare professional

Should you get tooth veneers?

However, several considerations determine the suitability of veneers for an individual. Critical among these is a stable bite, which can make a crucial difference to the success of a veneer installation. The underlying health of your rear teeth significantly impacts the health of your front teeth, and a thorough bite evaluation should precede any decision to get veneers.

Additionally, veneers are highly customizable. They can be tailored according to facial symmetry and personal style, with designs ranging from feminine to aggressive, and from defined to natural. It's essential for anyone contemplating veneers to select a design that resonates with their personality.

Pros of Tooth veneers

1) Realistic appearance

Porcelain veneers are becoming more and more popular. This is mainly because they look so much like natural teeth. Your tooth's outer layer (the enamel) looks a whole lot like porcelain. And the way light hits them? Almost identical. So that's why porcelain veneers look so real and natural.

2) Stain-resistance

Porcelain is ceramic, and is therefore quite ”glass-like.” The veneer's surface is very smooth and cannot be easily damaged. This means porcelain veneers don't get permanent stains easily. You don't have to stress about stains from coffee, wine, or cigarettes!

3) Durability

Porcelain veneers are relatively last up to 15 years when compared to plastic (composite) veneers which last up to seven years.

4) Multiple colors to choose from

For tooth veneers you can pick the color that you want. And if your teeth are a bit dark, you can choose a whiter shade. That way, your smile will look brighter!

5) Ease of shaping

Porcelain veneers do not require extensive shaping before the procedure as compared to crowns. Extremely thin veneers often need no shaping of the teeth.

Improved appearance and restored confidence: porcelain veneers can fix several tooth problems. We're talking about things like crooked teeth, discolored teeth, or small gaps between teeth. By fixing these issues, veneers can really perk up a person's smile. And a better smile? Well, that can help boost your self-confidence big time.

Cons of tooth veneers

1) Artificiality

Though it looks realistic, porcelain are artificial teeth, which may be a problem for people who desire a more natural solution to their dental problem.

2) High cost:

Veneers, especially the porcelain ones, can take a hit on your wallet. Each one costs anywhere between $1,000 and $1,500. When you start multiplying that by the number of teeth you're fixing, the total adds up quick.

Also, you have got to be gentle with them. Sure, porcelain veneers are pretty strong, but they're not superhero tough. Things like grinding your teeth or munching on hard foods could chip or break them. If that happens, you're looking at another round of bills to fix or replace.

3) Everlasting

Once veneers are in place, they're there to stay—no take-backs. And because the process needs some enamel removal, you might find yourself more open to feeling hot and cold drinks on a whole new level.

4) You may not be candidate

Also, not everyone can get veneers. If your teeth are not healthy, like if you've got decay or gum issues. Or if they're weak from things like fractures or big fillings, you might not be a good fit for veneers. Also, if you don't have much enamel left or if you grind your teeth, think twice about it. Tooth veneers might not work for you in these conditions.

Tooth veneers are a quick-fix smile upgrade, ideal for chipped or discolored teeth. Two visits and you're set, with color and style to your liking. But beware, they're a lifetime commitment and sometimes require tooth shaping. New 'prepless' veneers mean less grinding. But remember, veneers aren't for everyone - stable and healthy teeth are key.

They’re realistic, long-lasting, and stain-resistant, but still artificial, can be pricey, and there's no turning back once they're on. If you're cool with that, veneers can give your smile a major glow-up. So, weigh up the pros and cons before taking the plunge.