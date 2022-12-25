6 Best Gluteus Minimus Exercises to Do at Home in 2023

Gluteus minimus exercises are meant to work out the gluteus minimus muscle, which is one of three muscles that make up the glutes or buttocks. Exercising and working out these muscles to keep them strong is very important, as they're responsible for maintaining pelvic alignment, posture, and good movement.

Some of the best gluteal exercises can be easily done at home, without the requirement for any equipment. All three glute muscles have different functions. The gluteus minimus works to stabilize the hips during the hip abduction movement (moving your legs outwards).

In this article, we will discuss some gluteus minimus exercises to specifically work out that muscle. For a more rounded workout, also check out these gluteus medius exercises for stronger butt and hips.

Best Gluteus Minimus Exercises to Do at Home

Check out the following six gluteus minimus exercises you can easily do at home:

1) Side Lying Leg Abduction

A variety of hip abduction movements work out the gluteus minimus. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

This is one of the best gluteus minimus exercises if you're looking to isolate the particular muscle. It specifically focuses on the hip abductor muscles. This is a simple exercise and can be performed by people of all fitness levels, including beginners.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor on your side. Keep your head up on the floor.

Alternatively, you can rest your bottom leg bent and on the floor while the feet points backwards.

Lift your top leg as high as you can, and slowly lower it.

The top leg should remain straight throughout the entire motion. Put in extra effort to strengthen your side butt.

If you want to make the exercise more challenging, try wrapping a resistance band around your legs just above the knee or holding a weight at the side of your thigh.

2) Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge is the second in our list of gluteus minimus exercises that you can do at home. This is one of the better lower body exercises you can do to work out the glutes.

Instructions:

Maintain a straight back and a lifted chest by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your left foot planted, and step back and to the left with the right foot.

Lower your right leg to the ground while bending both knees.

Keep your left knee over your left ankle, back straight and spine neutral.

Just before the right knee touches the ground, push yourself back up with your left leg.

Repeat on the other side, this time planting the right foot and extending your left leg back and to the right.

Return to the starting position with your feet hip-width apart.

3) Fire Hydrant

This is one of the best gluteus minimus exercises you can do, and it also works out the gluteus medius. This is a simple and effective exercise that can be done by people of all fitness levels.

Instructions:

Get into the "quad" position, which entails getting down on your hands and knees. Maintain a straight line from the shoulders to the knees and an upright posture.

Raise one bent leg to the side as high as you can. Ideally, the knee would be level with the back.

After lowering it once more to the point where it lightly touches the floor, raise it back up.

After you've completed 10-15 repetitions on one side, switch to the other.

4) Glute Bridge

Glute bridge is an excellent exercise for your glutes (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Any list of glute exercises is incomplete without glute bridges. Although this exercise largely works out the gluteus maximus, it also works out the gluteus minimus muscle. It strengthens the entire lower body and core too.

Instructions:

Relax on your back with your arms by your sides. Plant both feet firmly on the ground, and bend your legs so that the heels are even with the knees.

Ideally, as you raise your hips, the body should be in a straight line from the knees to the upper chest.

Focus on contracting the glutes, hamstrings, and core as you hold the position for 30 seconds.

5) Lateral Lunge

The fifth workout in our list of gluteus minimus exercises is lateral lunges. It also works out the inner thighs and hip abduction (opening movement), so it's a great addition to your routine.

Instructions:

Maintain a straight back and lifted chest by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Keeping the leg of the planted foot straight is possible if you lower yourself by stepping the left leg out to the side and giving it some distance (right side).

Reduce your height till the thigh is nearly perpendicular to the floor.

The knee in front of you should be parallel to the ground and not in front of the toes.

To get back to a standing position with your feet hip-width apart, press up with your left leg from the bottom position.

Do ten repetitions, which can be accomplished by performing the exercise again on the same side. Do as many repetitions on the other side.

6) Plank Jack

Plank jacks are one of the best gluteus minimus exercises (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

We will end our list of gluteus minimus exercises with this dynamic, explosive exercise that can work out the core and legs. Plank jacks are a great cardio workout that increases heart rate rapidly.

Instructions:

Start in a plank position with your feet hip-width apart and elbows under your shoulders.

You should simultaneously jump with both feet out to the sides. Bring them back in the instant they touch the ground.

So, for at least 20 seconds, you will be jumping them in and out.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned gluteus minimus exercises can help you maintain overall glute and lower body strength. These exercises can also help you tone the thighs and glutes, if you pair them with a low-calorie, high-protein diet.

You can also check out these glute exercises to get a better butt.

