6 Celebrities With Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings, including periods of mania and depression.

It's estimated that around 2.8% of the adult population in the United States has bipolar disorder. While the condition can be challenging to live with, many successful people have been able to manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives with the help of proper diagnosis, treatment, and support.

Celebrities with bipolar disorder

Here's a look at six such celebrities:

#1 Demi Lovato

The singer-actress appeared in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock. Following the sequel and a role in the TV show Sonny With A Chance, Lovato checked herself into a rehab facility for addictive behavior and self-harm in 2010.

It was there that she discovered she had bipolar disorder. In 2012, MTV aired a documentary about Lovato's struggles with it.

#2 Catherine Zeta-Jones

In Chicago, this Welsh-born actress won an Academy Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and a Tony Award for her stage work.

She was also nominated for a number of Golden Globes. Michael Douglas has been married to her since 2000, and stress from his battle with throat cancer led to depressive episodes and a classification of bipolar in Zeta-Jones.

#3 Mariah Carey

The pop star was diagnosed with bipolar in 2001, but she admitted to People magazine that she "lived in denial and isolation" for years. She said that she sought medical attention after a series of expert and romantic problems:

"I surrounded myself with positive people, and I went back to doing what I love: making music and making music."

#4 Jean-Claude Van Damme

The Belgian-born martial arts action star, began karate at the age of ten and earned his black belt eight years later.

Bloodsport, his breakthrough film, was released in 1988. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder ten years later. Van Damme revealed in 2011 that he was taking medication for mood swings that he had since childhood.

#5 Brian Wilson

Wilson, the father of the California surf sound, produced and wrote nine albums and 16 pop hits with the Beach Boys over a three-year period.

In 1964, a panic attack on an aeroplane forced him to cancel his tour. Wilson started experimenting with LSD a year later. For decades, he was unable to compose himself or tour due to his bipolar condition, which he discovered years later.

#6 Carrie Fisher

Most well-known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, Fisher was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 24.

After a near-fatal drug overdose, she wrote Postcards From The Edge in rehab in 1987. Fisher advocated for more attention and research on the condition on stage and in interviews. In 2016, she unfortunately suffered a fatal heart attack.

Many successful people have been able to manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives with the help of proper diagnosis, treatment, and support.

The aforementioned celebrities are examples of people who have been open about their experiences with bipolar and have been vocal about the importance of mental health awareness and treatment.

People should seek medical help if they suspect they have bipolar. A professional mental health provider can conduct a thorough evaluation to make an accurate diagnosis and recommend an appropriate treatment plan.

