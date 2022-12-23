6 Common Myths About PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the subject of numerous myths and misconceptions. A person may encounter or witness a traumatic or horrifying event where there was substantial bodily harm or threat. This can result in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), formerly known as shell shock or battle fatigue syndrome.

It's a serious condition that can develop after such events. Traumatic experiences that leave people feeling incredibly terrified, helpless, or horrified can lead to PTSD.

Sexual or physical abuse, unexpected loss of a loved one, accident, war, or natural disaster are a few examples of events that can cause PTSD. Emergency responders and rescue workers, as well as victims' families, are all susceptible to PTSD. Most victims of traumatic events experience a range of emotions, including shock, rage, anxiety, dread, and sometimes guilt.

Common Myths about Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Although post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is frequently associated with war veterans, anyone who has gone through or witnessed a terrifying, frightening, or life-threatening incident can acquire the mental disease.

According to reports, 12 million Americans experience PTSD each year. Here're six widespread misconceptions regarding post-traumatic stress disorder and the reasons why they're not true:

1) Medical Care is Not Necessary

Trauma can, but it doesn't always cause bodily harm. Post-traumatic stress disorder can occur without a person being physically harmed or wounded. Even though they weren't physically harmed by the event, many volunteers who served in rescue teams after 9/11 got the illness.

Post-traumatic stress disorder is an indication of harm even in the absence of a physical wound, and injuries frequently need medical care. Some PTSD symptoms may be severe initially and go away fast on their own without medical assistance.

However, many PTSD sufferers find that the symptoms interfere with their daily life and necessitate medical care. If the wound cannot be seen, that doesn't necessarily mean its absence.

2) It is a Weakness

Experiencing PTSD is not a weakness. (Image via Rodnae Productions)

PTSD is a mental illness that can be diagnosed and is associated with brain changes and modifications.

Trauma, for instance, can affect how well a person remembers things or pays attention or solves problems. Even when a scenario is not actually dangerous, trauma can be linked to a heightened fear response. After a stressful event, the brain may learn or automate these processes as a form of self-defense.

A person's behavior may change as a result of experiencing trauma, and they may become especially susceptible to feelings of severe dread or grief. These responses, though, are a result of a mental health issue and are a result of the physical and mental changes brought on by trauma. They're not a sign of weakness.

3) More Prone to Acting Violently

While related with PTSD, violence is not a prevalent sign of the mental condition. One of the most widespread misconceptions is that someone with PTSD is a ticking time bomb just waiting to go off.

There's a perception that all individuals with it are unstable. While it's true that those who have it are more prone to be irritable, the concept that everyone with it, is going to blow out is grossly inaccurate.

Instead, those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder frequently display avoidance symptoms. That makes them socially reclusive and more likely to be afraid of anything that could bring back memories of their trauma.

4) PTSD is Entirely a Figment of Imagination

Mental illness are not imagined experiences. (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a legitimate condition with very real symptoms. The way the brain works can be altered by traumatic experiences. Following exposure to a trauma, PTSD causes detectable alterations in the brain and body.

The hippocampus, amygdala, and medial prefrontal cortex are three regions of the brain that differ in PTSD sufferers from those without the condition. When a person has it, their amygdala, which is where emotions and reactions collide, overreacts to triggers related to their experience.

Research suggests that a patient's flashbacks may be caused by a breakdown in the brain's ability to regulate responses to trauma-related stress in the hippocampus, which regulates emotions.

5) PTSD only affects Military Veterans

Military veterans are not the only ones who experience post-traumatic stress disorder. Nevertheless, given the traumatic and violent nature of war and military duty, they can be more susceptible to PTSD.

However, trauma can affect people from various walks of life and occurs in many forms. People can experience or witness a wide range of traumatic events, including accidents, sexual assault, domestic abuse, or loss of a loved one.

6) Nothing Can be Done about PTSD

In reality, post-traumatic stress disorder responds well to care. There're numerous therapy alternatives that have been proven to be successful.

Several professions with high rates of PTSD look to provide people with support as a result of the recent attention given to the issue. Many police officers and firefighters are now required to attend therapy sessions following a traumatic event. Recognizing PTSD symptoms and seeking help is the hardest part, though.

Takeaway

The process of getting over post-traumatic stress disorder is constant and gradual. Although PTSD symptoms seldom go away entirely, counselling can help sufferers learn better coping mechanisms. Treatment can result in fewer and less severe symptoms and improved ability to control trauma-related emotions.

