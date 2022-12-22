6 Range of Motion Exercises to Keep Your Joints Healthy

Range of motion exercises are generally prescribed for specific joints, where there's a decrease in mobility and range of motion. There are two kinds of such exercises, active and passive.

Range of motion of joints can decrease naturally with age, or due to any injury or condition like arthritis. The functional ability of the limb and psychological fears and barriers resulting from increased pain and decreased joint function can be negatively impacted by a joint's decreased range of motion.

Range of Motion Exercises for Healthy Joints

Check out the following six range of motion exercises you can do to help your joints maintain their mobility and range of motion:

1) Neck Range of Motion Exercises

Starting position: You may choose to sit or stand while performing these exercises. Keep your shoulders straight and relaxed.

Forward and back head tilts: Try to touch your chin to your chest while gently bending your head. Returning to the starting position, raising the chin. As much as possible, tilt your head back so that you're gazing up at the ceiling. Bring your head back to the starting position.

Side to side head tilts: Your ear should be aiming towards your shoulder as you tilt your head to the side. Avoid bringing your shoulder up to your ear. Do not move your shoulder. Bring your head back to the starting position.

Head turns: Look behind you by turning your head. Try to touch your shoulder with your chin tipped downward. The shoulder should not be raised to the chin. Remain facing forward.

2) Shoulder Range of Motion Exercises

Starting position: Sit or stand. Hold your arms at your side, straight and down. Face your body with your palms inward. If you're seated, it's best to use a chair without arms.

Up and down shoulder movement: Raise your arm in front of you, and raise it above your head. Raise it as high as you can till the inner arm touches the ear. Reposition your arm so that it's at your side. Bring it back to as far behind your body as is practical. Put your arm back in its starting position.

Side to side shoulder movement: Raise your arm as high over your head and to the side as you can. Put your arm back by your side. Reach for the opposite shoulder by crossing your arm in front of the body. Put your arm back to its starting position.

3) Arm and Wrist Range of Motion Exercises

Starting position: Take a seat. Bend your elbow, and place your forearm on a table or your lap if it's flat. Ensure that the wrist is loosely hanging over the side.

Wrist bends: The fingers should be pointing upward as you flex your hand back towards your wrist. Lower your hand till your fingers point down at the ground.

Wrist rotation: Move your hand from side to side. Make a single, clockwise circle with your hand. Turn it in the opposite direction while circling it.

Palm up, palm down: Continue to stand still while tucking your bent elbow into your side. Turn your palm downward. The palm should be facing the ceiling as you turn it. Turn your palm so that it's downward.

4) Hand and Finger Range of Motion Exercises

Starting position: Stand or sit. Extend your hand out in front of you.

Finger bends: Form a firm fist. Open and relax your hand.

Finger spreads: Spread the fingers of your open hand as widely as you can. Reunite your fingers once more.

Finger-to-thumb touches: Touch the tip of each finger to the pad of your thumb, one at a time.

Thumb-to-palm stretches: Place your thumb across the palm of your hand. Reposition it to the side.

5) Hip and Knee Range of Motion Exercises

Starting position: Do only the hip exercises prescribed by your doctor if you have had hip surgery or an injury. Lie flat on the bed, with your legs straight and flat.

Hip and knee bends: Keep your toes pointed. Bring your knee as close to your chest as you can while bending it slowly. Return your leg to the bed in a flat position by straightening it.

Leg lifts: Your foot should be 6=12 inches off the mattress as you raise your leg. Hold it there for a while, and bring your leg back to the bed.

Side to side leg movement: Your toes should be pointing up at the ceiling as you flex your foot. Extend your leg as far out to the side as you can. Return your leg to the center.

In and out leg rotation: Put your leg flat on the mattress. The big toe should touch the bed as you roll your leg towards the center. Extend your leg, and try to get your smallest toe to touch the mattress.

In and out knee rotation: Lie on your back on the bed. Your foot should be flat on the bed, with the knee bent. Slide your heel in the direction of your buttocks. Put your foot back in the starting position.

6) Ankle and Foot Range of Motion Exercises

Starting position: Put your feet flat on the ground, and sit in a chair.

Ankle bends: Aim to lift your heel as high as you can while keeping your toes on the ground. Put your heel down. Keep your heel on the ground, and extend your toes as far as they will go.

Ankle rotations: Lift your foot a bit off the ground. Swing your ankle around. Rotate your ankle in the opposite direction.

Toe bends: Curl your toes inwards toward your sole. Straighten them again, and curl them upwards. Make them straight once more.

Toe spreads: Spread your toes apart, and bring them together. Repeat.

Takeaway

Joint flexibility is the primary focus of range of motion exercises. A physical therapist can help you with stretching and other exercises to improve your mobility, or you can do some simple exercises by yourself.

The ability to move freely and easily depends on the condition of the joints. The aforementioned exercises can help you keep or regain that flexibility. These active range of motion exercises can be helpful to preserve the health of your joints.

