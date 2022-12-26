6 Side Effects of Aspirin You Might Not Know

The side effects of aspirin vary along with its desired effects. Aspirin is increasingly used as a medicine for alleviating minor fevers, pains, and aches. It's also used for its blood thinning and anti-inflammatory effects.

Aspirin is not a steroid and can be bought over the counter. However, along with the desired effects of this medicine, there are numerous side effects of aspirin one should be aware of.

The regular dosage of aspiring might outweigh the benefits that you get. Here, we have curated a list of the side effects of the aspirin that you can get with regular dosage.

Side Effects of Aspirin You Might Not Be Aware About

Aspirin has side effects that you should be aware of for your health. (Image via Unsplash/Thought Catalog)

Here are six side effects:

1) Bruising, stomach bleeding, vomitting, etc

Common adverse effects of the medicine include bruising, stomach bleeding, worsening asthma symptoms, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and more.

You should immediately consult a healthcare professional if you're suffering from any such problem. Regular dosage can lead to some serious side effects, including kidney failure or bleeding in the brain.

2) Nausea, indigestion, gut irritation

Among the most common side effects of aspirin are nausea, indigestion, and gut irritation. They're most likely to occur with the common dosage of aspirin. However, they can also subside with time during the treatment as the body adjusts to the medicine.

These side effects are most likely to result in stomach pain which is not intense and generally goes away. However, you should keep your healthcare professional informed.

3) Discomfort in digestion

One of the major side effects of aspirin you should be aware of is that it can mess up the digestive process. You can either suffer from constipation or diarrhea along with burning or stomach pain. Additionally, it can also cause indigestion and loss of appetite.

Along with that, the excretion system can also change, such as tarry stools, bloody urine, dark urine, and low frequency of urine.

4) Weaknesses and general tiredness

Other side effects of aspirin include weakness and general tiredness. Regular dosage of aspirin can impact health and fitness in general. It can make you feel like something terrible will happen along with altering your consciousness.

Aspirin can have a negative impact on your overall routine, as it can result in convulsions, drowsiness, fast breathing, increased thirst, and more. It can also lead to numbness, muscle tremors, irregular heartbeats, and more.

5) Weight gain

Weight gain is also one of the side effects of aspirin. It can make you sedentary, with feelings of drowsiness, lower back pain, side pain, panic, rapid breathing, heaviness in legs, yellow eyes, skin rashes, and more.

6) Restlessness

Restlessness is another side effect of aspirin. You might not feel right or overwhelmed with the intake of the medication and feel sluggish, weak, tired, dull, and drowsy.

Regular dosage may also result in shaking, irritability, belching, dizziness, troubled sleeping, and more.

Bottom Line

Aspirin side effects can affect on your overall well-being (Image via Unsplash/Free Stocks)

Some of the side effects of aspirin do not require medical attention and go away as the body adjusts to the medicine. You can also consult a healthcare professional to see if there's a way to alleviate or prevent some of these effects.

Aspirin is used in everyday life of many people, due to reasons including alleviating headaches, reducing fever, managing swelling, and more. It's also administered by doctors to reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular problems like stroke or heart attack.

There are people who should be cautious before taking aspirin. These include pregnant women or people suffering from kidney disease, bleeding disorders, asthma, high blood pressure, stomach ulcers, and liver disease.

