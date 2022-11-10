Sleep is essential if you want to lose weight. That’s the time when the body recovers from the previous day’s workout, and the muscle fibers repair themselves.

There have been studies that have shown that even an hour of extra sleep can help burn calories. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can lose all your weight by focusing on sleeping.

How does sleeping help lose weight?

When you’re sleeping well, the body digests the food better. The better your digestion, the better it is for your health.

A good sleep enables you to stick to your diet. If you’re not sleeping, especially late at night, you might start feeling hungry. That's when individuals begin raiding the fridge for junk food, unless they have immense self control and do not consume that.

The better you sleep, the better it is for your overall fitness routine. You need to give your body adequate rest regardless of what your fitness goals are.

How to attain better sleep?

When you’re on a quest to lose weight, you need to follow a calorie deficit diet. As you’re eating less, you will begin to feel hungry if you stay up late. Therefore, it’s best to create a routine you will stick to. In fact, discipline is just as important.

One of the primary reasons you can feel more hungry when you’re not sleeping is because of the release of cortisol.

To attain better sleep, prepare an environment that suits you. Some individuals require nightlights; some require a soothing background sound, or anything else. You must ensure that you have your ideal environment prepared before going to sleep. You’re likely to sleep better if you’re sleeping in a happy environment.

What happens when you don’t sleep enough?

Lack of sleep has several negative effects on the body, such as:

The body is unable to properly metabolize carbohydrates

You will crave more carbohydrates than your leptin levels

Drop in the growth hormone

May increase diabetes

Increase in risk of heart diseases

You shouldn’t skimp on your sleep for anything. Rest periods are extremely important, regardless of what your fitness goal is. The body needs to rest to recover the joints, muscles, and everything else involved in various daily activities.

Bottom Line

When you want to lose weight, it’s not just sleep that helpd you. A combination of resistance training, diet, and sleep work best.

Coming to diet, it needs to be a calorie deficit one. If you’re not in a deficit, the body will not be motivated to dip into the stored calories to generate energy. Moreover, when you want to lose weight, you need to have a proper pattern of things.

Your schedule shouldn’t just dictate what you’re eating, but it should be scheduled for your sleep and workout routine. The more consistent you are, the better your results will be.

