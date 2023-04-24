Sleeping pills linked to lower risk of Alzheimer's: A new study

A new study on sleeping pills conducted by scientists at Washington University, Missouri, found that the drug used to treat insomnia can reduce levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The study was conducted among 38 participants aged 45 to 65 with no cognitive impairments. The drug Suvorexant, a prescription medication sold under the brand name Belsomra, was administered in two different doses among the two groups, while the third group was given a placebo dose.

It was surprising to find out how sleeping pills significantly reduced certain marker proteins associated with cognitive decline.

Connection between sleeping pills and Alzheimer's disease

Amyloid protein deposits in the brain in Alzheimer's disease (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

Two proteins, amyloid and tau, are associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and their levels correlate with the severity and progression of this disease.

About 6.5 million people in the United States aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer's disease. Of the about 55 million people worldwide with dementia, 60-70% are estimated to be living with Alzheimer's disease.

The researchers from the university said:

“These results are very encouraging. This drug is already available and proven safe, and now we have evidence that it affects the levels of proteins that are critical for driving Alzheimer’s disease.”

Poor sleep has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s along with increased quantities of these two proteins in the brain.

Sleeping pills like Suvorexant can provide improved sleep quality and reduced levels of amyloid and tau. Participants in the aforementioned study who were given a high dose showed significantly reduced levels of these marker proteins. Each participant was given their pill at 9 pm and allowed to fall asleep at a lab in St. Louis, Missouri.

The study’s senior author, Dr. Brendan Lucey, said:

“We’re not quite there yet – at this point, the best advice I can give is to get a good night’s sleep if you can and, if you can’t, to see a sleep specialist and get your sleep problems treated,”

Side effects of sleeping pills

Prolonged use of sleeping pills can cause many side effects, (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Depending on the type of medication used, prescription sleeping pills may show the following side effects:

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Headache

Diarrhea or nausea

Drowsiness

Severe allergic reaction

Sleep-related behaviors

Hallucinations, agitation, trouble remembering events, and suicidal thoughts

Memory and performance problems

There are several reasons why sleeping pills are not good for you and should only be taken when advised.

Is a sleeping pill safe for me?

Prescription medications are usually associated with side effects, as they're chemical agents that modify the body's processes.

Medications of the nervous system are associated with various health risks and must only be administered on advice of a neurologist, psychiatrist or registered medical practitioner.

Although promising results have been obtained in the aforementioned study, more research is required to understand the exact mechanism and potency of this medication.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes