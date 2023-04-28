Slim down your hips and thighs: Best exercises for pear-shaped body

If you have a pear-shaped body, you may be wondering what exercises can help improve your shape.

While genetics and food choices are responsible for this body type, there are ways to improve it. One way is through strength training, which can help increase energy levels and lead to better food choices.

Before setting out on any specific exercise plan, it's important to develop an overall health strategy that includes more than just exercise.

Best exercises for pear-shaped body

Here are some of the most effective workouts for a pear-shaped body:

1) Squat

The squat is a great lower body exercise that targets the glutes, quads and hamstrings.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and lower your body as if you are sitting back into a chair.

Keep your weight balanced in the balls of the feet and heels.

Stand up, squeezing the glutes.

2) Lunge

Squats and lunges are best exercises to work on the lower body. (Image via Unsplash/Boxed Water)

Lunges are great for strengthening the glutes, quads and hamstrings.

To do a lunge:

Place one foot forward, and lower your back knee towards the ground.

Keep your front knee over the ankle. Keep your weight on the front heel, and push through it to return to a standing position.

Repeat on the other side for 10-15 reps per leg.

3) Deadlift

Deadlift helps target the hamstring muscles. (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan)

Deadlifts are an excellent exercise for targeting the hamstrings, glutes and core.

To do a deadlift:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and bend over till you're almost parallel to the ground while keeping the back straight and core engaged.

Squeeze the glutes, and slowly lower the weights to a standing position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

4) Glute bridge

The glutes and lower back get a workout in this exercise.

Daily cardio can help with pear-shaped body. (Image via Unsplash/Alex Mccarthy)

To do a glute bridge:

Lie on the floor, with the knees bent and feet flat.

Lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing the glutes at the top.

Lower back down to complete one repetition.

Repeat for 10-15 reps.

5) Cardio

Cardiovascular exercises are also important for maximizing workouts and achieving results for a pear-shaped body.

Go for a brisk walk, or ride your bike every chance you get. Aim to do that at least five days a week to lose weight and improve your fitness and pear-shaped body.

Tips for maximizing your workout

1) Focus on form

If you're new to exercise, it's important to get the proper form before adding resistance to your workout. That will help prevent injuries and ensure that you work out correctly.

2) Use proper equipment

Consistency is key. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

If you have access to a gym or fitness center, make sure you're using the correct equipment for each exercise so that they can be performed safely without putting excess strain on the body (i.e., don't use dumbbells when there are barbells available).

3) Utilize resistance bands

Resistance bands provide an inexpensive way for people with limited access to gyms or fitness centers (or who want something portable) an opportunity for resistance training at home or on the go.

They come in different levels of tension, so choose one based on one that suits your needs best.

4) Incorporate cardio

While cardio isn't necessarily part of weight lifting workouts, incorporating aerobic exercises, like jogging, may help burn off some extra calories.

Common mistakes to avoid

1) Not eating enough

You need to fuel your body with the right nutrients to build muscle and burn fat. If you don't consume enough calories, you won't be able to maximize your workouts for a pear-shaped body.

2) Not varying workouts

Stretching before workout is important. (Image via Unsplash/April Laugh)

You should mix up the types of exercises you do so that each muscle group gets targeted in different ways.

For example, if you always do squats at the gym, try doing lunges instead (or vice versa). That will help prevent overuse injuries and keep things interesting.

3) Not stretching before or after working out

Stretching helps loosen up tight muscles so that they can work more efficiently during exercise and also prevents muscle soreness. It's important not just for flexibility but also to prevent injury.

By incorporating the aforementioned top exercises into your workout routine, you can maximize your workouts and achieve results for your pear-shaped body.

Remember to also focus on a balanced diet and consistent exercise routine to achieve optimal results. With dedication and hard work, you can achieve a fit and healthy body.

