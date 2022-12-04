Sloane Stephens Tips for Recovery and Getting More Fit

Tennis champion Sloane Stephens is serious about staying fit and leading a healthy lifestyle. She is the fourth black woman to win a Grand Slam singles title, so she knows that what you put in your body matters just as much stress you subject it to during a strenuous workout.

Sloane is a beast on the court and a part of the U.S. Olympic team in addition to being the U.S. Open champion.

Tennis is a very physically demanding sport that requires tremendous strength and endurance. Sloane Stephens, who has been playing tennis professionally for more than a decade, believes that wellness encompasses much more than just having the physical stamina required to be among the best tennis players in the world.

This is especially true of her recent run at the 2021 U.S. Open, where the 29-year-old made it through three rounds.

Sloane Stephens Workout Routine

She doesn't just play tennis all the time when it comes to her wellness regimen. According to Stephens, several of the essential components of a strong performance on the court, such as staying hydrated and paying attention to your body, also transfer to greater well-being in general.

Sloan Stephens' all-time favorite routine is cardio workouts as they can be performed at intervals quickly to raise heart rate and then stop.

Check out super cardio workouts for weight loss.

Sloane Stephens wrote on Twitter that while she misses tennis, she is also aware of the issues involved. She uses a variety of activities at home to be active, and she has featured one of them in the post to inspire others.

Sloane Stephens Recovery Tips

Sloane Stephens always have Icy Hot on hand because of her partnership with the company. When she is getting ready for competitions, it is a necessary requirement. She enjoys massaging the cream into her muscles before going outside to play since she believes that is when it works best on her muscles.

Check out the best warm-up exercises you should do before you work out.

"I sometimes need a manual warmup before my physical warmup", she explains. "My trainer is always able to do the cream, and if I'm just going for a run or something on my own, I can use the spray.”

Injury avoidance is one of her main training objectives. She stated that she has been focusing a lot on her body lately as she gets older and is starting to feel things a little bit differently. She now warms up before practicing for a longer period of time and receiving more massages.

Poll : 0 votes