Somatic symptom disorder vs illness anxiety disorder: How fundamental differences can influence health?

While the key differences between somatic symptom disorder vs illness anxiety disorder may not be very obvious, it's important to know them for diagnosis and treatment. From time to time, all of us are concerned and worried about our health.

However, what if this worry becomes too overwhelming and hinders our everyday lives? Somatic symptom disorder and illness anxiety disorder are the two common disorders that involve excessive health worries and can be extremely challenging to live with.

It's important to note that both conditions are distinct in their focus. While SSD is associated with physical symptoms that cannot be explained, IAD revolves around the persistent worry of having an acute illness.

What is somatic symptom disorder?

It's important to know about their manifestations. (Image via Freepik)

Try to imagine that you're having pains and aches throughout the body, even when there isn't a medical basic for them. That's precisely the sort of experience people with somatic symptom disorder.

They pay a lot of attention to these physical signs, resulting in distress and suffering.

Individuals suffering from SSD have very real physical signs.

There isn't a known medical condition that fits these symptoms.

The focus on these signs leads to feelings of intense distress and worry.

What is illness anxiety disorder?

With somatic symptom disorder vs illness anxiety disorder, you spend a lot of time thinking what is wrong with you. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Ever seen yourself getting anxious over a minor symptom of an illness, like a stomachache?

If this phenomenon occurs frequently to you and causes anxiety, it's likely to be ilness anxiety disorder. Individuals with IAD typically worry extensively of being sick, but there's often no reason to believe so.

Individuals suffering from IAD are overwhelmed by phobia of obtaining an illness.

They usually missunderstood minor signs to be symptoms of a deadly disease.

This anxiety can be highly stressful and impact daily functioning.

Somatic symptom disorder vs illness anxiety disorder: Differences

Both lie on the extreme ends of health anxiety. (Image via Freepik)

A major point of difference between somatic symptom disorder and illness anxiety disorder is what individuals pay attention on. In the case of SSD, the attention is on real physical signs, even in the absence of a clear medical explanation.

In the case of IAD, the attention is primarily on the fear of having a deadly disease or illness, typically because of minor symptoms which most individuals aren't concerned about.

While both lie on the continuum of health anxiety, they affect individuals differently. Perhaps the most common differentiating factor is their behavior.

Somatic symptom disorder vs illness anxiety disorder: Treatment options

How can you seek help? (Image via Freepik)

Both somatic symptom disorder and illness anxiety disorder can be diagnosed by mental health experts. The treatment plan ideally consists of therapy, especially cognitive-behavioral therapy.

In therapy, people learn to challenge their anxious thoughts and behavioral patterns, assisting them in regaining balance in their daily lives and reducing stress levels.

Medications may also be prescribed in certain scenarios, particularly when the signs are acute or other co-occurring issues like chronic anxiety or depression are present.

If you have been diagnosed with somatic symptom disorder or illness anxiety disorder, you can take advantage from therapy and support systems. If you or loved one is grappling with these disorders, it's key to be open to assistance from a trained mental health professional.

Bear in mind that you aren't the only one struggling with somatic symptom disorder or illness anxiety disorder. Once you get in touch with the desired help and support, there's always hope for a brighter and healthier future.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.