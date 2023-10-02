Some common causes of excessive sweating and the ways in which it can be controlled

Before we learn about the causes and treatment of excessive sweating, let us first learn what exactly it is.

Excessive sweating is when someone perspires at an abnormally high rate due to certain internal and external factors.

Abnormal levels of perspiration may or may not be caused due to underlying health issues. When there is no medical reason attached to it, it is known as primary hyperhidrosis.

This type of hyperhidrosis may be partly a result of genetics. People who experience primary hyperhidrosis may sweat excessively due to temperature changes or after performing rigorous physical exercises.

When there is in fact a medical reason behind profuse sweating the type is known as secondary hyperhidrosis. Some of the common health conditions that can cause secondary hyperhidrosis are:

Diabetes

Anxiety

Menopause

Leukaemia

Malaria

Tuberculosis

Lymphoma

Endocarditis

Overactive thyroid

Besides these, secondary hyperhidrosis may also be sometimes caused by experiencing side effects from certain medications. With that being said, here are some of the most common causes of excessive sweating and their suggested treatments.

Causes of excessive sweating

Sometimes excessive sweating may be caused due to diabetes (Image via freepik)

As mentioned already excessive sweating may sometimes be caused due to some underlying health conditions. A few of those include:

Anxiety: Anxiety-related sweating is rather typical. Although it might not always feel very nice, it is a normal reaction to a rise in body temperature. You may see increased sweating as a physical indication of worry since people frequently perspire in response to fear or stress. Although worry sweat can develop everywhere on your body, you'll typically notice it most in your armpits, face, palms, and foot soles. Of course, worrying about perspiring excessively might also make you feel anxious. If you perspire a lot under pressure, you might start to worry about perspiring in front of others. But that very worry could make you start to perspire.

Diabetes: There are two primary routes through which diabetes can affect perspiration. In the end, they are both related to blood glucose, also known as blood sugar. The appropriate level of blood glucose must be monitored closely. An excessive amount results in elevated blood sugar. You get low blood sugar if you consume too little. In persons without diabetes, this balancing task occurs inadvertently. For those who have diabetes, however, this process can sometimes go wrong, resulting in high or low blood sugar.

Endocarditis: An infection and inflammation of the heart's lining is known as endocarditis. Although viruses and fungi may trigger it, bacteria typically bring about it. Endocarditis can also cause excessive sweating, especially night sweats. The condition is triggered by an infection which leads to inflammation that ends up raising body temperature and causing perspiration.

Overactive thyroid: The thyroid gland serves as the body's thermostat. A normally functioning thyroid sends signals (hormones) throughout the body that help in producing and sustaining heat. Your body does not get enough signals when you have hypothyroidism, to induce energy generation required to produce heat. A typical symptom of hyperthyroidism is night sweats. This can happen as a direct consequence of the thyroid gland's inability to regulate body temperatures. Sweating can be made worse by poor heat regulation, a hot environment, or heavy, unbreathable clothing.

Menopause: Because the body's ability to regulate its temperature is affected by fluctuating hormone levels, especially those of oestrogen and progesterone, hot flashes and night sweats happen before and throughout menopause. Variations in these hormone levels have an impact on how other hormones control the body's temperature function. This results in the typical sensations of abrupt warmth, flushing, and excessive perspiration. Each person experiences hot flashes and night sweats at a different frequency. While some people might experience periodic hot flashes, others may struggle with their manifestations on a daily basis.

What are some of the ways in which excessive sweating can be controlled?

Using an antibacterial soap while bathing can help with excessive sweating (Image via freepik)

There are a few methods by which excessive sweating caused due to both medical and non-medical conditions can be controlled. These are:

The majority of individuals currently use antiperspirants on a daily basis, making it the simplest option to deal with excessive perspiration. These create a plug on your skin when you roll them at a particular site which then stops the sweating. Antiperspirants are one of the most common ways to combat excess sweat. You can try over-the-counter ones sold at pharmacies or commercial deodorants packaged with antiperspirants. If these are not effective enough, you can ask your doctor to prescribe an antiperspirant.

Avoid wearing bulky clothing that will hold sweat. Wear lightweight, breathable materials instead, like cotton and silk. When you're certain that you'll be exercising outside or in the heat, pack an additional shirt. Wear socks that drain moisture away from your feet because they can perspire as well.

To prevent bacteria from inhabiting your perspiring skin and producing odours, take a daily shower or bath with an antibacterial soap. Afterwards, properly dry off before using an antiperspirant.

Utilise shoe inserts and underarm liners to absorb sweat so that it doesn't smudge your garments or leave an odour.

Alcohol and spicy foods both cause you to perspire, as do hot beverages like tea and coffee. Avoid these.

Stated above are some of the causes of excessive sweating along with their treatments. However, in case none of the treatments work, it is best that you visit a doctor at the earliest.