Sprained Elbow: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

A very common elbow injury is a sprained elbow, which occurs when one of the ligaments in the elbow is overstretched or torn. Elbows are very crucial joints that facilitate a wide range of movements in our arms, from bending and extending to rotating and stabilizing. Irrespective of the work, the elbow is a necessity in our daily lives.

However, when an elbow is injured, these everyday actions can become challenging. Elbows are composed of a complex structure that includes muscles, bones, ligaments, and tendons. Ligaments are fiber-rich bands that connect bones and play an important role in the stability of the joint and their mobility.

If there is any tear in the ligaments or some overstretch in them, it leads to an elbow sprain. In this article, we will discuss the various causes, symptoms, and treatments for a sprained elbow.

Causes of Sprained Elbow

Sprain in elbow can slow down your elbow movements (Image by Freepik)

Before learning about the causes, it is best to familiarize oneself with the types of elbow sprains that are classified based on their severity.

Grade 1: A grade 1 sprained elbow corresponds to a stretch in the ligament of the elbow. With a grade 1 sprain, there might be mild pain, swelling, and maybe some bruises.

Grade 2: A grade 2 sprain corresponds to a partial tear in the ligament, which leads to moderate pain and swelling.

Grade 3: In this type, there is a tear in the ligament. Usability of the elbow will be very difficult and motion is hampered. It causes severe pain in the sprained region.

Elbow sprains can be caused by putting extra work on the elbow or simply by some accident. Not knowing the correct technique in various sports can cause sprains on the elbow, and not following the correct posture during a workout can also be a reason behind sprains. Trauma like accidents and falling with extended hands can also contribute to sprained elbow.

In various games like tennis, where there is extended use of hands and high strength in arms, a sprain in the elbow may be a consequence of overuse.

Symptoms of a Sprained Elbow

If pain persists it is better to get checked from a medical expert (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

Common signs of a sprain include:

Difficulty in performing basic tasks like picking something up, experiencing difficulty in bending or straightening it. Swelling in the elbow area can be a very common symptom of a sprained elbow. Presence of bruising in the elbow.

These are some of the common symptoms. If you are experiencing extreme pain while picking a weighted substance, feeling numb in the elbow or inability to move the elbow, it is advised to get it checked by an expert as soon as possible in order to minimize the damage.

Treatment of a Sprained Elbow

After conducting basic proceedings like Ultrasound, MRI, X-rays, and CT scans in order to check the severity of elbow sprain, doctors advise about treatment options according to the nature of the injury.

For severe injuries, surgery is required. This could be done by replacing the injured ligament with a tendon from another part of the body. This is called "Tommy John Surgery."

For a mildly sprained elbow, a common method like R.I.C.E. can be used.

The R stands for rest, which implies avoiding the activities that can increase the pain.

I stand for ice. In this step, it is advised to apply ice for 20-25 minutes in an interval of a few hours to reduce the overall swelling.

C stands for compression, which includes wrapping the elbow with cotton crape tape. Make sure that it is not too tight.

The last but not the least, E goes for elevation. In order to reduce the swelling, keep the elbow above the heart level.

To cope with the pain ibuprofen helps (Image by Freepik)

It is important to give your elbow time to recover from the injury. After recovery, physical therapy may be required to strengthen the ligaments.

A sprain in the elbow can be a painful injury that affects your daily activities and performance. Being aware of these symptoms and treatments is crucial in order to recover quickly. If you suspect an elbow sprain, it is better to consult a doctor.