StairMaster Workout: What is it, technique, tips and benefits

The new TikTok trend #stairmasterworkout has already gone viral among millions of people around the world, with gym-lovers ditching the traditional treadmill and rushing to this stepping machine for an amazing heart-pumping cardio-burn. But what exactly is a Stairmaster workout? What is all this hype about? Read on to find out the answers to all these questions.

What is a Stairmaster workout?

A Stairmaster is a stationary machine that rotates steps and allows users to climb at a set duration and speed. It is similar to a treadmill, but offers a high cardio workout and also tones and strengthens your lower body, especially your hamstrings, quadriceps, calves and glutes.

It is a low-impact cardio exercise that doesn’t put a lot of load on your joints as while doing this exercise you don’t bounce as much. Along with this, it also helps to train and improve your body posture to make your everyday tasks a bit easier and a lot faster.

Benefits of Stairmaster workout

This machine offers a wide variety of health benefits from head to toe. And although it may not be the most appealing piece of equipment at your gym, it’s still worth stepping on it. Here’s why.

1.It aids in calorie burning

The Stairmaster is a very effective tool when it comes to losing and managing your weight. You can burn around 180 to 250 calories or more with half an hour of workout on the Stairmaster machine, however, the total calorie burn also depends on your body weight and the speed of the workout. The faster you climb, the more calories you can burn by doing this workout.

2. It enhances your aerobic fitness

Aerobic fitness is all about strengthening your lungs and heart, and a Stairmaster workout can help you achieve this. Stronger lungs and a healthier heart help you breathe in more oxygen and pump blood more efficiently, thus making your organs and muscles work more effectively.

3. It strengthens your lower body

Stairmaster workouts are a great way to strengthen your lower body, including your thighs, legs and butt. This exercise allows you to lift your body weight with each climb, which then benefits all your primary muscles, including your hamstrings, calves, glutes and quadriceps. Activating these muscles leads to increased endurance and strength for future exercises that target your lower body.

4. It improves core muscle strength

Stronger core muscles help improve your overall posture, reduce the risk of any type of injury, and also prevent pain in your lower back area. And because a Stairmaster workout requires you to control your balance throughout the exercise, this gives your core muscles a great workout and strengthens them.

5. It increases joint mobility

Low impact exercises like Stairmaster workouts help to lengthen the muscles that make blood flow through your joints, and as a result, it allows your body to move more efficiently.

And because this workout offers great cardio fitness while also improving and strengthening the major muscles in your body, you get two effective workouts at the same time.

A few tips to keep in mind while doing a Stairmaster workout

Before you take the plunge and go climb up this machine, there are a few important things to avoid as they can sabotage your entire workout. So to ensure you get the most out of this effective exercise, here are some tips you should follow.

1. Make sure you stand up straight

While many Stairmaster machines have handles, some have handrails or even both. When stepping on the machine, hold on to the handrails for balance, but don’t let your body lean forward. Not only does this encourage poor posture, but it also reduces the effects of this workout. If you are unable to keep up with its speed without bending your body, slow it down, but make sure you stand up straight.

2. Improvise the exercise by adding weights

If you feel steady and comfortable, then you may also improvise the workout by adding weight to it. Just grab dumbbells in both hands and start your Stairmaster workout. During the exercise, add a few overhead presses or bicep curls to make it even more challenging. Multitasking like these will help work more muscle groups in your body and also elevate your heart rate.

3. Always maintain your posture

To get the best results from this workout and target the right parts of your body, it is important to keep your posture right throughout the exercise. When you bend over, you are putting pressure on your back and also on your glutes. Although it is okay to bend forward a bit at your hips, it will only be beneficial when you keep your back straight.

If you are a beginner, focus on keeping up your balance throughout the exercise before adding weight and speed. Maintain a light grip on the handles and take small recovery breaks in between. Always monitor your heart rate to see how your body is reacting to this exercise.

If you haven’t worked out in a long time, start slow by trying it out for only 5 to 10 minutes and monitor the changes your body feels. As the workout gets easier and more comfortable, increase your speed and time.

Bottom line

Stairmaster workouts are undoubtedly a great cardio and strength training exercise, but if you’ve never used them, take the time to learn the techniques from your gym trainer and exercise the right way. Though it’s relatively simple to use, it is equally important to know the correct form. If you’ve had any leg or back injuries in the past, consult a doctor before you start this workout.

