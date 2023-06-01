Standing chest press: Building a strong foundation for upper body strength

The standing chest press is a flexible and efficient exercise that works the triceps, shoulders and chest muscles. This compound exercise is carried out while standing, which adds stability and activates additional muscles for support.

The standing chest press should always be performed with good form and technique to maximize benefits and avoid injury. As your strength and form improve, progressively increase the load.

How to perform standing chest press?

Chest press improves stability and balance. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

The standing chest press is done as follows:

Put your feet shoulder-width apart, and stand straight up.

At shoulder height, hold a barbell or a set of dumbbells with the palms facing forward.

Maintain a small bend in the knees while engaging the core.

When you fully extend your arms in front of you, press the weights away from your body.

Return to the starting position gradually while maintaining control.

Why you should include standing chest press in your routine?

Check out all these benefits that will give you many reasons to include the standing chest press in your routine:

1) Chest muscle development

Strength, size and definition of the pectoral muscles are all enhanced by this exercise, which primarily targets the chest muscles. It's a useful workout for developing a well-defined and sculpted chest.

2) Upper body strength

The chest press is a great exercise for the upper body. (Image via Unsplash/Dollar Gill)

The standing chest press is a compound exercise that works the shoulders, triceps and chest muscles. It helps increase general upper body strength and functional fitness by training these muscles in tandem.

3) Core muscles activated

This exercise involves balance and stability, which engages the core muscles. Throughout the workout, the core strives to keep the body stable, which helps build core strength and stability.

4) Variety and versatility

This exercise offers flexibility in terms of equipment and training alternatives, as it can be done with dumbbells, barbells or even resistance bands. It offers many ways to target the chest muscles by allowing modifications in grip, hand position and range of motion.

5) Functional Fitness

The standing chest press mimiks pushing actions we make in daily life, like opening a heavy door or moving a heavy object. The exercise can increase functional fitness and make daily tasks easier by strengthening the muscles used in these pushing actions.

Variations of standing chest press

1) Standing bench press

Bench press can be performed by lying down or standing. (Image via Pexels/Bruni Bueno)

The standing bench press increases stability and core involvement. You do the exercise while standing erect rather than laying on a bench.

To support the exercise, this version calls for extra stability and engages additional muscles, including the legs and core. It can be tailored based on your fitness level and available equipment by using a barbell or dumbbell.

2) Standing cable chest press

The standing cable chest press keeps the chest muscles under tension. For increased general strength, you can target the chest from various angles and engage stabilizing muscles by using cable resistance.

Stand with your back to the cable machine, take hold of the handles, and push them forward with good form and control.

3) Standing dumbbell chest press

A dumbbell chest press provides a greater range of motion. (Image via Pexels/Joseph Wayne Buchanan)

The standing dumbbell chest press is an ideal substitute for the conventional bench press. As each arm functions individually, it necessitates stability, control and balance.

You may get a wider range of motion, and work the core and shoulder stabilizer muscles by utilizing dumbbells. Holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, stand with the feet shoulder-width apart, and press the weights up while keeping your form in check.

4) Standing bench press machine

The standing bench press machine is a hybrid exercise that combines the stability of a machine with the benefits of standing.

While targeting the chest muscles, this machine offers a guided action that aids in maintaining good form and control. In accordance with the size and preferences of your body, adjust the seat height and handgrips, and push the handles forward while keeping a steady stance.

The standing chest press boosts balance and core stability, engages the chest muscles from a variety of angles and involves stabilizer muscles. To avoid compromising your technique, use weights that are challenging for you without sacrificing your form.

