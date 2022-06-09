How to Do the Standing Lunge Stretch: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The standing lunge stretch may seem like a basic move, but it can offer some significant physical benefits.

That includes loosening of tight hip flexor muscles and a deepening of the abdominal muscles.

Those who spend a lot of time sitting down or participate in activities such as cycling or running can benefit from the standing lunge stretch to compensate for muscle tightness.

This stretch also helps counteract the effects of sitting too much, which includes tightening of the hip flexors and lower abdominal muscles.

How to Do the Standing Lunge Stretch the Right Way?

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your right foot forward and your left foot off to the side, and bend both knees till you are in a lunge position with one knee bent at a 90-degree angle.

Place your hands on your forward knee.

Relax your shoulders; keep your hips even; open up your chest, and look straight ahead.

To stretch your left hip, groin and thigh, place your feet together, and sit on the floor with your knees bent. Place both hands on your left knee, and press down with them.

Drive your left hip forward till you feel a stretch in the front of that leg. For 20 to 30 seconds, hold the stretch.

Let go, and do the same with the opposite leg.

Tips and Techniques for Standing Lunge Stretch

Here're a few tips and techniques for this stretch:

Warm up before engaging in this activity to avoid overstretching cold muscles.

You can warm up by jumping jacks, skipping, side-stepping, running in place or any dynamic movements that mimic the sport you play.

As this pose targets the lower half of your body, it's best to choose dynamic movements that will make the muscles in the groin and inner thigh areas warm and pliable. As you go lower toward the ground, your lead knee should not go past your toes.

Your back knee should not come into contact with the ground.

Try to keep your hips at the same level as you bend forward, without dropping your back knee or hiking your front knee.

During the workout, contract your abdominals to keep your trunk upright. Keep your feet hip-width apart on the landing and return.

Benefits of Doing Standing Lunge Stretch

Here're a few benefits of this stretch:

1) Strengthens various muscles

One of the most efficient workouts for training the hamstrings, gluteus maximus and gluteus medius is the standing lunge stretch.

The forward lunge stimulates these muscles more than body-weight squats, leg presses and hip extensions.

2) Improves balance and flexibility

Lunges are unilateral lower-body workouts, meaning they only work one leg at a time. Balance, injury prevention, muscle imbalance correction and rehabilitation are among the many benefits of standing lunge stretch.

As you're just using one side of your body, you'll become unbalanced, causing your body to compensate to prevent your fall. You're working the muscles that keep you balanced by doing so.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

If certain measures are not taken, you can damage yourself when stretching, just as you can in other sports and activities.

Knee Position

Make sure your front knee is above or behind your ankle rather than in front of it. Your knees could potentially be turning inward.

Focus on your back position to avoid allowing your knee to cave in. Maintain a straight leg behind you by not arching your back and simply moving through the hip extension.

Bouncing

Instead of extending the muscle, this exercise can pull on tendons and muscle insertion points.

Bouncing can also cause minor muscular tears, which repair to develop scar tissue, making the muscle stiffer and less flexible.

Hypermobile joints and muscle imbalances can result from that. When stretching, make sure to move slowly and smoothly.

Using a lot of force to press down

Like bouncing, this exercise can place undue strain on tendons, ligaments and insertion points, putting you at risk of overstretching and damage.

Holding your breath

Your breath can assist you in stretching further. Inhale as you relax, and exhale as you begin working.

Bottom Line

If you've ever considered stretching but didn't think you had time, consider adding the standing lunge stretch to your fitness routine. Start off small and simple, and as you get more comfortable with the move, add on more repetitions.

Overall, these stretches provide a good introduction to the physical and mental benefits of doing standing lunges.

This lunge is a classic exercise for very good reasons – it builds strength and flexibility in the hips, stretches the muscles in your lower body and arms, and can be modified to challenge your balance.

Some of us have been practicing yoga for years, while others may be new to the practice, but having a guide on how to do the standing lunge stretch properly is always helpful.

