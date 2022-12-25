Star Fruit: Benefits, Risks, and How to Eat It

If you’re bored of eating apples, oranges, and other fruits that are all too common in the United States, then it might be time for you to take a closer look at star fruit. This exotic-looking fruit is becoming increasingly more popular in the United States for its unique taste and health benefits.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about starfruit such as potential health risks, how to eat this fruit, and the benefits of star fruit.

What is Star Fruit?

Starfruit, also known as carambola, is an intensely sweet-and-sour fruit that's shaped like a five-pointed star. Its edible skin gives it a nice crunch and tart flavor that makes it a great addition to any meal. The fruit comes in two main types: a smaller variety that's sour and a larger one that has sweeter flesh.

Star Fruit Nutrition Facts

Star fruit is a tropical fruit that comes to us from the Carica papaya tree.

One medium-sized star fruit (91 g) contains these ingredients:

28 calories

6.1 g of carbohydrates

1 g of protein and 2.5 g of fiber.

It's also rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C, which helps prevent cellular damage.

Health Benefits of Star Fruit

Starfruit is delicious and nutritious at the same time. It's sweet, tangy, and refreshingly healthy.

Here are six reasons why you should add more starfruit to your diet:

Reduces inflammation and improves heart health. (Image via Unsplash / Lucas George)

1) Reduces Inflammation

Starfruit contains lots of vitamin C, which helps to cleanse the body of toxins and is also an anti-inflammatory. Starfruit helps with skin conditions like dermatitis, flu and common colds. Vitamin C is vital to making collagen—the substance that gives our bones, muscles and cartilage their strength. It also contains an essential nutrient—iron. Eating star fruit can help you maintain optimal levels of vitamin C in your body.

2) Boosts Heart Health

Starfruit is a good source of sodium and potassium, which help to regulate your blood pressure. These minerals ensure that your heartbeat stays regular and that your risk of strokes or heart attacks remains low. It's also a good source of calcium, which can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases like strokes and cardiac arrests.

3) Improves Digestion

Starfruit contains dietary fiber, which has many health benefits. The fiber in star fruit helps regulate your digestion and makes your bowel movements easier and more frequent. It also reduces symptoms like stomach cramps and bloating that result from constipation. Starfruit is a good source of Vitamin B, which helps keep your metabolism running smoothly.

4) Healthy Hair and Skin

The rich presence of antioxidants, vitamin B, and C in starfruit promotes the growth of healthy skin and hair cells, which in turn leads to shiny hair and glowing skin. In particular, antioxidants like gallic acid and quercet possess anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties.

Is Star Fruit Suitable For Everybody?

If you have kidney problems, avoid star fruit. The neurotoxins in it are harmless to people with normal-functioning kidneys, but not so much for people suffering from kidney ailments.Such people are unable to flush the neurotoxin out of their bodies, which can cause severe illness.

Best Ways To Consume Star Fruit

Starfruit can be eaten raw or cooked.

To prepare a raw starfruit, make sure it's ripe — it should be primarily yellow with only hints of green. Rinse the fruit under water. Cut off its ends. Slice it into pieces and remove any seeds. Then enjoy!

Takeaway

If you're on the lookout for a new and healthy fruit to try, consider giving star fruit a whirl. It has plenty of benefits along with very few drawbacks, making it an excellent addition to your diet. Just make sure you know how to store and prepare it before eating. The next time you hit the produce section in search of health foods, keep an eye out for starfruit. You may just find yourself enjoying this healthy option!

