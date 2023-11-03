Starting a Diet to Relieve Stress: What Foods Can Help You?

Stress is something we all face in our daily routines. A diet to relieve stress can help you cope with it, which could be work-related or related to your personal life.

There is no doubt that when it comes to stress management there are many ways we can deal with it. One can opt for yoga, meditation, or perform activities that please you.

With all these options we often forget the role of food to help with stress. A diet to relieve stress can equally contribute to your journey to a tension-free life.

In this article, we will take a deeper look at the top foods to get relief from stress.

Diet to Relieve Stress: What Foods Can Help You?

Food can be a very crucial aspect that can contribute to your stress levels. Unhealthy eating habits can work oppositely and may make you more stressed while healthy eating habits can do wonders for you.

Research states that the need for micronutrients in your body becomes higher than normal when you are under stress. Hence, satisfying this need might help in decreasing the stress.

The following is a list of foods that may help you deal with stress.

1. Herbal Tea for Stress

Diet to relieve stress (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Herbal tea can be of various types, the list is long. With their soothing and relaxing effect, they can help you relax. This effect contributes to a significant reduction of stress.

Teas like chamomile tea, peppermint tea, and ginger tea help with stress. In addition to this, they have additional health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants.

Thus, herbal tea addition to your diet can also be a healthy step in your routine.

2. Kimchi

Kimchi for stress (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Kimchi is a fermented dish made from napa cabbage and daikon, which is a type of radish. Kimchi is a very rich food in terms of vitamins and antioxidants. They also contain good bacteria and probiotics which are known for their health benefits.

They are a crucial part of our body, which can help eliminate bad bacteria. Based on studies, it is found that probiotics can help you boost your mood and may contribute to relieving stress.

3. Dark Chocolate

Diet to relieve stress (Image by Freepik)

Dark chocolate is a popular choice of food that can help with the stress. They are rich in antioxidants and according to studies, it has been found that they can help with reducing the stress hormones in the body.

Before consuming it, make sure that they are low in sugar and has a high content of cacao beans. Thus, dark chocolate can be one of the good stress-reducing foods.

4. Whole Grains

Whole grains diet to relieve stress (Image by Freepik)

Whole grains are rich in carbohydrates. The serotonin levels in our body are directly affected by the consumption of carbohydrates. When consumed, they increase the serotonin levels. Serotonin is directly related to mood, with an increase in it our stress is reduced.

Sweet potatoes are rich in carbs and are packed with constituents like vitamin C which are important for the release of stress.

5. Fish

Diet to relieve stress (Image by timolina on Freepik)

Fishes are popular for their rich contents of omega-3, which is good for the heart. In addition to this, according to research, it has been found that omega-3 can help with mood.

Thus, adding fish to your diet can help with stress along with several other health benefits.

Adding these foods to your daily routine can help you with better management of stress along with a healthy lifestyle. However, having a balanced diet is important but it is not everything. You must do regular exercise and stay active to get some relief from stress.