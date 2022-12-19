Static Stretching: Benefits and How to Do It 

You either love static stretching or you hate it, but as far as workouts are concerned, static stretching isn't something you do just before exercise.

It's a technique and philosophy that might be just what you need to get ahead of the game. While there's no one best approach when it comes to warming up, the fact is that static stretching, specifically pre-workout static stretching, has a lot of benefits.

Read on for more about static stretching, how to perform stretches for different muscle groups, and more.

What is Static Stretching?

Static stretching is a form of stretching where you hold a stretch for a specific amount of time. It's a safe and effective form of stretching, but it should not be performed by people who have just begun to exercise or are unused to stretching.

Health Benefits of Static Stretching

If you don’t want to miss out on these static stretching benefits, make sure you stretch after your workouts.

Here're a few benefits of static stretching:

1) Increased flexibility and range of motion

Warming up the muscles can help increase your range of motion. A range of motion is the distance a joint can flex and extend.

For example, a hip or knee joint. Improving range of motion can help you move around more comfortably and without pain. That will allow you to do everyday tasks and exercises more easily.

2) Fewer aches and pains

Stiff muscles can make it difficult to move comfortably and painlessly. Studies show that static stretching, or stretching in one position for a period of time, is an effective way to reduce muscle stiffness.

3) Reduced stress levels

When stress levels are high, the muscles can get tense and tight — this is called muscle tension. Stretching can help ease this tension. When combined with deep breathing exercises, stretching can also reduce mental tension and anxiety.

4) Improved performance

Flexibility is a key component of agility, speed, and muscle strength. Being flexible can help you move faster during workouts or athletic activities.

Examples of Static Stretching

Try the following static stretches for your lower body at the end of your workout.

1) Overhead tricep stretch

How to do the move?

To minimize tension, roll your shoulders back and down.

Reach your right arm up, and bend your elbow to bring your right palm down towards the center of your back.

Bring your left hand up to gently pull downward on the right elbow.

After holding the stretch for 20–30 seconds, switch arms.

Repeat the stretch 2 or 3 times on each side, increase the depth of the stretch with each repetition.

2) Bicep stretch

If you have time to spare, try this quick exercise.

Stand up straight, and form a triangle with your arms at the base of your spine.

Interlace your hands, and straighten out your arms till you feel a stretch in your shoulders and biceps.

Hold the position for 30–40 seconds. Repeat 2-3 times.

3) Cobra Pose

To do this move:

Lie facedown with your hands under the shoulders and arms drawn in.

Bring your hands to your chest, and squeeze your elbows into your torso as you lift and open the front of your body.

Lift partway or all the way up.

Hold for 30–60 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times.

Wrapping Up

In a nutshell, static stretching has many benefits to offer and should not be overlooked. If you have time to stretch before or after your workouts, it's certainly something you can consider adding to your routine.

