When it comes to postpartum exercise, there are certain do's and don'ts you need to keep in mind to stay safe and healthy.

The body goes through a lot during pregnancy and childbirth, so it's important to approach exercise with caution. In this article, we discuss the do's and don'ts of postpartum exercise so that you can make informed decisions about your fitness routine.

Do's of postpartum exercise

1) Start slowly

One of the most important things to keep in mind when starting postpartum exercise is to start slowly. You may feel like you're ready to jump back into your pre-pregnancy workout routine, but it's crucial to give your body time to recover. Begin with gentle activities like walking, yoga or Pilates.

2) Strengthen your pelvic floor

The pelvic floor muscles are essential for supporting the organs and preventing urinary incontinence. Pregnancy and childbirth can weaken these muscles, so it's important to do exercises that target them. Kegels and pelvic tilts are great options.

3) Get clearance from your doctor

Before starting any exercise programme, make sure to get clearance from your doctor. They can help you determine what types of exercises are safe for you based on your situation.

4) Listen to your body

Finally, it's important to listen to your body when exercising postpartum. If you feel pain or discomfort, take a break, or stop altogether. Remember that your body has been through a lot and needs time to heal.

Don'ts of postpartum exercise

1) Don't overdo it

While it's important to start slowly, it's also important not to overdo it. Listen to your body, and take things at your own pace. If you experience pain, discomfort or bleeding, stop exercising, and talk to your doctor.

2) Don't do high-impact exercises

High-impact exercises like running, jumping and HIIT workouts can put stress on the joints and pelvic floor. It's best to avoid these types of exercises for the first few months after giving birth. Instead, focus on low-impact activities that are easier on the body.

3) Don't forget to hydrate

Staying hydrated is important for everyone, especially for postpartum women. Dehydration can lead to decrease in milk supply, fatigue and other health issues. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercise to keep your body hydrated.

Postpartum exercise can be a great way to get back in shape after childbirth, but it's important to approach it safely and with caution.

By following the do's and don'ts outlined above, you can stay healthy and avoid injury while working towards your fitness goals. Most importantly, listen to your body, and take things at your own pace.

