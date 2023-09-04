Steve Harwell’s health deteriorates; Smash Mouth singer in hospice with little time left

Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is receiving hospice care at home as his health condition exacerbates.

According to TMZ, Harwell is in the final stages of liver failure after receiving treatment for alcohol abuse at a hospital. A representative for the band told TMZ that he has "only a week or so to live." Friends and loved ones have been gathering to be with him in these difficult times.

Steve Harwell liver failure: Ongoing health challenges

Steve Harwell gained prominence as the charismatic frontman of the band Smash Mouth, known for their chart-topping hits like "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun."

Formed in 1994, the band achieved considerable success during the late 90s and early 2000s, contributing to the soundtrack of a generation. Harwell's distinct voice and energetic stage presence were integral to Smash Mouth's popularity and the vibrant spirit their music embodied.

Harwell faced multiple health challenges in 2013, including cardiomyopathy, which caused his heart muscle to become enlarged and weak, as well as Wernicke encephalopathy, a serious neurological condition. He also battled heart failure and grappled with alcohol abuse throughout his life.

During a performance with Smash Mouth in Urbana, Ill. in August 2016, Harwell collapsed on stage and was promptly rushed to hospital by ambulance. The next year, Smash Mouth was required to postpone several concerts as he sought treatment for his heart issues.

Current status and hospice care

As Harwell's health has taken a severe downturn, it has become necessary for him to receive hospice care at home.

The artist is under the watchful eyes of his fiance, ensuring he remains comfortable during this time. The specifics of his condition have not been publicly disclosed, emphasizing the need for respecting Harwell's privacy and allowing his loved ones to focus on his well-being.

Earlier this year, Steve Harwell made the decision to retire from Smash Mouth, bidding farewell to his iconic role as the band's lead vocalist. The group announced that Zach Goode would take over the frontman position, transitionally steering the band's future endeavors.

While Harwell's retirement came as a surprise to fans, it appears that his health played a significant role in the decision to step away from the spotlight.

The news of Steve Harwell's declining health has undoubtedly touched the hearts of fans worldwide. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and well-wishes, expressing gratitude for the music he created and the joy he brought to people's lives.

The recent revelation of Steve Harwell's deteriorating health and need for hospice care has sent shockwaves through the music community and in fans who have grown up listening to Smash Mouth's infectious tunes.