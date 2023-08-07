Stray cat bite resulted in mysterious bacterial infection

After a stray cat bite, a UK man acquired a strange bacterial condition that puzzled specialists.

A 48-year-old obese man was presented to the emergency room in 2020 with hand swelling, several puncture wounds, and abrasions, about eight hours after being bitten by a feral cat. The case is discussed in the study, which was published in the August edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The man who was bitten by the cat was diagnosed with "extensive soft tissue infection" after exposure to a unique species of the bacterium Globicatella, according to researchers at Cambridge University Hospitals in the UK. The patient was treated for a potential infection by researchers, including those from Cambridge University Hospitals, and given a booster dose of the tetanus vaccine.

What happened after the cat bite?

Cat bite caused a newly discovered bacterial infection. (Image via Pexels/ Crina Doltu)

The man’s immune system had a powerful reaction to the foreign microbe. He had a tetanus injection, had his puncture wounds cleaned and bandaged, and was then sent on his way with medicines.

Prior to being released, he was also given oral antibiotics, but strangely, he visited A&E again within 24 hours after realizing something wasn't right with his left and right middle fingers. Both of his forearms were red and bloated, as were the pinky and middle fingers on his left hand, which were excruciatingly enlarged.

The damaged tissue surrounding his wounds was surgically removed, and three additional antibiotics were administered in an effort to stop the infection. Fortunately, the treatment was effective.

As per the experts,

“(The outcomes)"highlight the role of cats as reservoirs of as yet undiscovered bacterial species that have human pathogenic potential.”

Cats may bite deeply into the skin, according to scientists, and their saliva has been noted as having a high propensity for secondary infection.

Steps to take care of a cat bite

Clean the wound properly and apply sterile bandage. (Image via Pexels/ Aleksandr Nadyojin)

Cat bites can cause infection due to the bacteria present in the cat’s mouth. The following procedures must be followed in order to treat the wound if you or someone you know has been bitten by a cat:

Clean: Cleanse the bite wound right away by rinsing it under running water and soap. To get rid of any debris, bacteria, or other contaminants that may have gotten into the wound, gently wash the area. In order to stop bleeding after a bite, gently press the area with a clean towel or piece of gauze. To assist in reducing blood flow, try to elevate the wound.

Apply an antiseptic after cleaning the wound: After cleaning the wound, apply an over-the-counter antiseptic solution, such as hydrogen peroxide or povidone-iodine. By doing so, the chance of infection may be lowered.

Cover the biting wound: Apply a sterile covering or bandage to the bitten wound. It can be shielded from further pollution by being covered.

Consult a doctor right once because even little cat bites can cause life-threatening diseases. Getting medical help is absolutely necessary, especially if the cut is deep or puncture-like or if there are infection-related symptoms (redness, swelling, warmth, pus). Antibiotics may be recommended by a medical expert to treat or prevent an infection.

The relevance of this incident still resonates as a warning to the general population, nevertheless. The authors of the case study emphasize how cats could be a source of previously unidentified bacterial species that could be harmful to people's health.