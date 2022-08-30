5 Best Upper Body Exercises for Women

In contrast to the lower body, which is fairly easy to tone and strengthen, the upper body is a tough region for women. It takes a lot more effort. Then, of course, it is not impossible.

They should look at specific exercises to train muscle groups like the shoulders, arms, chest, abs, and back to sculpt and strengthen them. A strong upper body comes with several benefits besides esthetics. These include:

• Better movement

• Enhanced functionality

• Improved posture

• Reduced back pain

• Increased overall strength

Upper body strength is important. (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Training your upper body thrice a week and legs twice a week is a great way to get enough work in.

The Best Upper Body Exercises for Women

Women should include the exercises given below into their workouts to strengthen and tone their upper body. These exercises target various groups of muscles in this region. It’s best to perform each exercise for 12 to 15 reps, in sets of 3 or 4.

1. Chest Press

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand and lie on the floor. Hold the dumbbells up beside your chest, with arms bent at 90 degrees. Stick your chest outward by arching your lower back slightly.

• Push the dumbbells up over your chest, straightening your arms out.

• Bring them back down slowly, tapping your elbows on the floor before your next rep.

2. Shoulder Press

• Stand straight with your feet just below your hips. Load the dumbbells on your shoulders, pointing your elbows outward slightly.

• Press the dumbbells up overhead, straightening your elbows out above your shoulders.

• Bring the dumbbells back down before pushing them for the next rep.

3. Tricep Dips

• Sit on the edge of a bench. Grip the edge of the bench just beside your hips. Keep your legs bent in front of you with heels on the floor. Get your hips off the bench and keep them close to the edge.

• Drop your hips to the floor by bending at your elbows. Lower yourself until your elbows are at 90 degrees.

• Push yourself back up to the starting position by straightening out your elbows.

4. Bicep Curls

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Stand straight with your feet below your hips. Turn your palms out so your wrists face forward.

• Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders by squeezing your biceps.

• Lower the dumbbells back down by straightening your arms out.

5. Seated Rows

• Sit on the edge of the cable row machine. Grab the handle. Straighten your back, stick your chest out, and hold your shoulders upright.

• Pull the weight toward your waist by drawing your elbows back.

• Release the tension and straighten your arms out completely.

Conclusion

Add these exercises to your upper body routines. Don’t forget to alternate between upper and lower body days at the gym so your muscles get the rest they require to function better the next day!

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have a weak upper body? No Yes 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore