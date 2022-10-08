Strongman Nicolas Cambi Wins 2022 U105KG America’s Strongest Man & Sets New Heavy Dumbbell World Record

The 2022 U105KG America's Strongest Man, held on October 1,2022, witnessed strongman Nicolas Cambi set an impressive Heavy Dumbbell World Record en-route to his second consecutive victory. Arguably the strongest man on earth right now pound-for-pound, Nicolas Cambi is known for his exceptional static strength and explosive speed.

The 32-year-old Nicolas is originally from Florence, Italy, and is currently living in Virginia Beach. Starting off as a wrestler in college, Nicolas Cambi initially fell in love with bodybuilding. He has been competing in strongman since 2012 and turned professional in 2015. He is renowned for using Olympic weightlifting techniques in strongman training. This is his 7th appearance at America's Strongest Man.

Nicolas Cambi - Performace at the 2022 U105KG America’s Strongest Man

The competition saw 13 athletes battle it out over five events - Max Circus Dumbbell, Car Deadlift, Power Stairs, Yoke Carry, Sandbag Press & Carry Medley.

Max Circus Dumbbell

Nicolas Cambi created history by lifting a 285-pound (129.3-kilogram) dumbbell on his final attempt, setting a new U105KG World Record. He demolished the previous mark of 95.3 kilograms (210 pounds) set by Cole Booth at the 2018 TX Record Breakers.

Nicholas Cambi made use of his vast experience by using the lifting belt to his advantage. Using a technique called the "Belt Clean," Nicolas would first support the weight on his belt before cleaning the weight up and completing the press. This helped him expend less energy on the clean, and also set up effectively for the overhead lift.

Car DeadLift

Peforming 20 repetitions on the event in under 60 seconds, Nicolas Cambi shared the first spot with Frank Pro. Mike Congdon took third place with 19 reps.

Yoke Carry

The strongmen had to carry 3 yokes weighing 800, 900 and 1000 lbs through up and down the designated course. After the card deadlift, many athletes were burnt out from exhaustion. Nevertheless, the event was won by Jesse Nelson, with Nicolas Cambi finishing a close second.

Power Stairs

The competitors were instructed to move the 345 and 375lbs weights to the top of the power stairs, as fast as possible. The event saw Nicolas Cambi finish second place, just 4/10ths of a second behind the leader.

Sandbag Press & Carry Medley

The athletes began the medley by pressing a 220 lb sandbag, which was followed by carrying a 320 lb sandbag around the circuit. The event was won by Jesse Nelson, with Tommy Sharp and Nicolas Cambi finishing second and third.

Nicolas Cambi won the 2022 U105KG America's Strongest Man title with a dominating display of speed and strength. Jesse Nelson took second place, while Michael Kongdon secured third place.

Having competed in strongman professionally for over eight years, Nicholas Cambi has competed in a plethora of competitions, winning many along the way. Here is a list of some of his most famous accomplishments:

2021 U105KG World’s Strongest Man

2021 & 2022 U105KG America’s Strongest Man

2021 U105KG Clash On The Coast Champion

U105KG Block Press World Record (141.5 kilograms / 311.9 pounds)

U105KG Log Lift World Record (187 kilograms / 412.3 pounds)

U105KG Heavy Dumbbell World Record (129.3 kilograms / 285 pounds)

As his records indicate, Nicolas is a juggernaut at overhead pressing. Blessed with unending stamina and explosive agility, he is a complete strongman with very few weaknesses.

He trains with coach Terry Rady, and strongman athlete Anthony Fuhrman. As revealed by his performances, his favorite exercise is overhead pressing. He generally likes to train 5 days a week, which consists of 2 press days, 2 lower-body days (Deadlifts and Squats), and depending on the time of year, a strongman day, or upper back day. To develop cardiovascular strength, Nicolas uses the Stair Master, sprinting and swimming.

A personal trainer and technical recruiter, Nicolas is also active on YouTube - where he shared his experience and recap of the 2022 U105KG America's Strongest Man.

Poll : 0 votes