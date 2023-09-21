Struggling with emotional burnout? Learn the right ways to manage your emotions

Emotional burnout can be understood as state of emotional as well as mental exhaustion. It can have a significant impact, from overworked employees to committed caregivers.

It's a prevalent concern in fast-paced modern settings. Our responsibilities towards our career, loved ones and personal life usually leave very little room for well-being. You can't pour from an empty cup; hence, it becomes essential to regulate your emotions.

What is emotional burnout?

What is emotional burnout? How does it affect us? (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Emotional burnout meaning goes deeper than just feelings tiredness or stress. It's a chronic issue outlined by intense signs of emotional exhaustion, cynicism and lack of personal accomplishment.

Try to picture a mental battery that has been exhausted due to its extreme usage, leaving you drained, detached and incompetent in your personal and professional life.

This state of being emotionally burnt out may also manifest physically with symptoms like insomnia, headaches and even a damaged immune system.

What are the causes of emotional burnout?

We all go through emotional ups and downs, but some of us remain down for a long time. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

One of the major contributors of emotional burnout is an excessive workload on the emotional system. Juggling various tasks, working late hours and facing persistent pressure to perform can be extremely emotionally draining.

When you experience a lack of control over your professional or personal life, it can give rise to the feelings of helplessness and emotional fatigue. The lack of autonomy can prove to be a significant contributor to this condition.

A strong and healthy support system is vital for emotional wellness. If you experience feelings of social isolation or lack of support from friends, loved ones or coworkers, your susceptibility towards burnout is greater.

Setting unrealistic and impractical expectations for yourself can result in chronic stress and emotional fatigue. Seeking unhealthy perfectionism constantly can be greatly emotionally draining.

Neglecting self-care activities on a daily basis like exercising, relaxation and leisure can result in you being vulnerable to burnout. Failing to look after your physical and mental health can take a toll over a period of time.

Coping tips that can help you manage your burnout

How can I manage my burnout? (Image via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

Knowing the right tools can significantly help you in emotional regulation. It can take time to instill certain practices, but you can gradually get the hang of it. It all starts with setting clear boundaries between professional and personal life. Embrace saying no whenever you need to prioritize your self-care.

Don't ever be unwilling to reach out to loved ones or a counsellor whenever you're feeling emotionally overwhelmed. Sharing your feelings can provide emotional relief.

Harness social connections that are meaningful. Spend your valued time with friends and loved ones who provides you with the necessary emotional support.

Involve yourself in stress-management practices like awareness, meditation or yoga. These life altering techniques can hugely assist you in regaining emotional balance.

Frequently taking breaks throughout the day as well as holidays whenever possible can greatly help in recharging your emotional battery.

Emotional burnout is a matter of serious repercussions that can greatly impact well-being and everyday life. Identifying the symptoms and knowing its various causes is the first step towards prevention or recovery, though.

Whenever your emotional burnout develops into a severe or chronic state, be willing to seek professional assistance from a therapist or counselor. Know this, caring for your emotional health isn't a luxury; it is a necessity in today's modern era.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

