Stuck in analysis paralysis? Learn three ways that can help you make decisions for your mental health

Analysis paralysis can significantly affect our mental and emotional health. As the word suggests, excessive analysis can lead to a stuck zone. Unfortunately, at times, we overcomplicate and overthink things.

Generally, one of the ways to achieve a goal or outcome starts by actively analyzing potential courses of action. We sit down with a huge, often never-ending list of outcomes based on the best available information.

Many people get hung up at this stage and never move on to the equally important step of getting things done. Analysis paralysis stops us from moving ahead and makes us extremely fearful.

While taking risks may not always be the best option, overanalyzing and overthinking can stop us from making a move.

What is analysis paralysis?

Analysis is a form of thinking that can sometimes help us take the right decisions. (Image via Vecteezy/Mix and Match Studio)

Analysis paralysis is a barrier in the decision-making process. While we may have been stuck while making different decisions, sometimes we get stuck in the process.

That not only stops us from being effective but also fosters procrastination. We keep identifying and working with different processes, but we reach nowhere near the goal. There can be various underlying causes behind this paralysis.

One of the most common is unhealthy perfectionism. As you can't risk making a mistake, you remain extremely fearful of making mistakes. Naturally, this process takes time, and you can also become extremely harsh with yourself if you don't reach the ideal outcome.

How to get out of analysis paralysis

How can I get out of this never ending loop? (Image via Vecteezy/Federico Caputo)

Three quick ways to break the dreadful loop of overthinking are:

Get out: Being in nature helps a lot too (just leave the phone at home), because nature often has all the answers within it. When you sit in your space with all of your devices, you experience an information overload. Trust your gut: We become so disconnected from what it means to follow our intuition that it leads to such paralysis that often people just don't make a decision. People pine over decisions for weeks or years. Sometimes, taking risks can be the right choice. Step away from regrets: We ask questions, ask again and question again, over and over. If we finally make a decision, we feel disappointed because someone else bought or did something seemingly better, and now the thing you bought or did is a complete waste of time and money. When you notice yourself doing this, step away immediately.

Analysis paralysis is a sign of fear of failure and too much “what if” role-playing for scenarios that have a minuscule chance of happening.

It's a trap, and you don't have to fall for it. Do as much research and weighing of options as is needed, but do no more. That's what differentiates an overthinker from someone who takes decisive action. Both engage in research, but the former finds themselves stuck in it.

When you are clear on the course of action in your head, putting it into play in the real world should result in simple, straightforward and conviction-based steps to give you the best results. Remember that you don't always have to doubt your decisions and fall prey to analysis paralysis.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

