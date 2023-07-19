Study of 3500 students confirms laziness causes depression 

Depression is a heavy topic that affects people all across the globe. Sometimes we might hear folks say that procrastination means you're just being lazy, but that's not the full story.

Procrastination runs deeper than that; it's driven by psychological factors that can affect mental health big time. Don't worry, though; let's break it down, and here's some insight on how to tackle this thing head-on.

Link between procrastination and depression

Procrastination can make students depressed. (Image via Unsplash/Tim Gouw)

Procrastination is more than just a bad habit or a tendency to delay tasks. It can have a significant impact on our mental well-being, leading to development or exacerbation of symptoms related to depression, anxiety and stress.

Research has indicated that procrastination is associated with poor sleep, inadequate physical activity, loneliness and economic difficulties. In a study involving more than 3500 college students, these emotional and mental impacts were found to be especially prevalent, highlighting the detrimental effect of procrastination on overall well-being.

Types of procrastination

Different types of procrastinators (Image via Unsplash/Sean Kong)

There are different types of procrastinators, each with their own reasons for delaying tasks. These types include perfectionists, worriers, dreamers and defiers.

1) Perfectionists strive for flawlessness and often struggle to start or complete tasks due to their fear of failure or criticism.

2) Worriers tend to be indecisive and rely heavily on others for reassurance, impeding their ability to take initiative.

3) Dreamers enjoy coming up with ideas but struggle with practical execution, often waiting for fate to intervene.

4) Defiers view tasks based on what others expect of them, leading them to resist and delay completing those tasks.

Strategies to overcome procrastination and manage depression

1) Recognize and challenge perfectionistic standards

Perfectionists should understand that aiming for perfection is unrealistic and can contribute to procrastination.

Embrace the idea of "good enough" and allow room for mistakes. Set realistic goals, and give yourself a time limit to complete tasks, avoiding all-or-nothing thinking.

2) Differentiate dreams from goals

Set a goal. (Image via Unsplash/Estee Janssens )

Dreamers can benefit from clarifying their visions and turning them into actionable goals.

Ask yourself specific questions about the what, when, where, who, why and how of your goals. Create a timeline, and break down the goals into smaller steps to make them more achievable.

3) Seek control and positive communication

Defiers are the ones who want to regain control over their tasks by working with others rather than against them. Instead of passively resisting, have open conversations with authority figures and collaborate with the team to find solutions and make progress.

4) Seek professional help if needed

Let go off perfectionism. (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

Procrastination can be deeply rooted in psychological issues. If you find it difficult to overcome procrastination on your own, consider reaching out to a psychologist or mental health professional who can provide guidance and support tailored to your specific situation.

Procrastination is a hindrance to mental well-being and often coexists with depression and other mental health struggles. By understanding the underlying reasons behind procrastination and implementing targeted strategies, we can break free from the cycle and better manage our mental health.

Remember, seeking professional help is always a valuable option, offering guidance and support on your journey towards overcoming procrastination and managing depression effectively.

Disclaimer: This article is not meant to replace professional medical advice or treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of depression, it's important to consult a healthcare professional for appropriate diagnosis and treatment.