Study Exhibits Deep Brain Stimulation Beneficial for Stroke Patients

A new study has shown the first in-human trial of deep brain stimulation (DBS) for stroke patients to be safe and beneficial. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have found that DBS used in targetting the dentate nucleus was an encouraging undertaking for post-stroke patients undergoing rehabilitation. The dentate nucleus in the brain is responsible for controlling cognition, sensory functions, smooth working of voluntary movements, and language.

The EDEN trial stands for Electrical Stimulation of the Dentate Nucleus for Upper Extremity Hemiparesis Due to Ischemic Stroke. The trial showed improvements in both motor function and impairment in 9 out of 12 participants.

Additionally, researchers discovered gains in participants with the least minimal preservation of distal motor function at the time of admission. These gains tripled the participants’ scores that they initially had.

Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy (DBS) Of the Dentate Nucleus Shows Improvement in Motor Function Impairment

DBS can help improve motor functions in stroke patients. (Image by Anna Shvets via Pexels)

The findings of the EDEN trial were published in Nature Medicine and are based on more than a decade’s time of preclinical work. The study was headed by Dr. Andre Machado and Dr. Kenneth Baker at the Cleveland Clinic. According to the doctors, the study has been a reassuring one for especially the participants since they had been disabled for over a year.

In some cases, there were patients who had been disabled for more than three years after a stroke. This provided doctors with the opportunity to come up with significant improvements for the rehabilitation phase in chronic time periods of stroke recovery.

The consequent results of deep brain stimulation therapy have shown substantially positive effects on the motor functions of stroke patients. As per the statements of Dr. Machado, patients involved in the study were able to regain independence and motor functions to a degree that they did not have at the time of enrolling in the research. This has motivated the experts to look forward to the next phase of the project, the work for which they have already begun.

Long-Term Side Effects Of DBS

The association between deep brain stimulation and stroke has been a quite complicated one when it comes to showing hopeful results. However, it has been achieved to some degree by the EDEN trial. But, with all said and done, there still can be possible long-term side effects of this therapy. These can include:

Speech problems

Lightheadedness

Tingling sensations or numbness

Tightness in the limbs or facial muscles

Balance problems

Problems with vision, such as double vision

Sudden changes in mood, such as depression or anger

Deep brain stimulation therapy stands to be an encouraging new method of motor function improvement in stroke patients. Not only has it given patients hope for recovery, but it is also motivating doctors to progress with their research into wider spaces in the field.

However, since research on the subject is still in its initial stages, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare provider if you're considering availing this therapy.