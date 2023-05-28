Study finds exercise to be game-changer in reducing Parkinson's disease risk

Did you know that regular exercise can significantly reduce a woman's chances of developing Parkinson's disease?

Recent research published in the journal Neurology suggests that exercise may lower the risk of Parkinson's by as much as 25 percent. This finding highlights the importance of staying physically active in maintaining our health and well-being.

Understanding Parkinson's disease

What is this disease? (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel)

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nervous system and various parts of the body controlled by nerves.

Commonly characterized by uncontrollable tremors, muscle stiffness and problems with gait and balance, it can also lead to sleep disturbances, depression, memory issues and fatigue.

The primary cause of these symptoms is the brain's insufficient production of dopamine, a chemical that plays a vital role in controlling muscle movement.

The study's findings

Exercise significantly reduces risk of the disease (Image via Freepik)

The study involved 95,354 women with an average age of 49 who did not have Parkinson's at the start of the research.

Over the course of nearly three decades, the researchers monitored the women's exercise levels, considering activities like walking, cycling, gardening, stair climbing, house cleaning and sports participation. Out of the participants, 1,074 women eventually developed this disease.

The results were compelling. As the level of exercise increased, the risk of developing Parkinson's decreased.

Women who engaged in the highest levels of exercise, both in terms of duration and intensity, experienced a 25 percent lower rate of developing the disease compared to those who exercised the least. These findings strongly suggest that physical activity can help prevent or delay onset of Parkinson's disease.

Living with Parkinson's

What is it living with this condition? (Image via Freepik/Dcstudio)

While there's currently no cure for it, various treatments can help manage the symptoms. These treatments may include medications, lifestyle adjustments and surgical procedures like deep brain stimulation.

It's essential for individuals with Parkinson's to work closely with healthcare professionals to develop a personalized treatment plan.

Significance of exercise

The study's findings underscore the crucial role of exercise in our overall health. Engaging in regular physical activity not only improves cardiovascular fitness and helps maintain a healthy weight but can also provide significant benefits for neurological well-being.

By reducing risk of developing Parkinson's disease, exercise empowers individuals to take control of their health and enhance their quality of life.

